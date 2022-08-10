Real-life crime theatrical movies《no night“The film was written and directed by Shang Yongfeng, starring Luo Yi. It tells the story of a family’s storm of blood and tears, and the love and hatred of three generations of women. Actor Luo Yi plays Leisha in the film. She is charming and sassy, ​​but has an inner personality full of reversals. She can still fight back in the face of tragic fate. It is reported that this film is also the most challenging work of Luo Yi since his debut, which is expected.













Luo Yi was born on May 1, 1999 and is 171cm tall. He not only has a delicate face like a Barbie doll, but also has a hot body with a thin waist and long legs. This time, playing the role of Leisha in the film, it is the first time to challenge a character with a variety of styles. With such a fit, I believe Luo Yi will be able to interpret the role better.













Actor Luo Yi graduated from the 2017 undergraduate performance class of Beijing Film Academy.hello flame blue“, Bai Xiaolin, who plays the angel in white, not only interprets the character’s bloody and brave side, but also contributes to the delicate and real emotional drama. During the broadcast, she rushed to the hot search with the entry “Luo Yi Crying Drama”. The TV series “Warm, Sweet” starring her is also being filmed.

















Since his debut, Luo Yi has devoted himself to interpreting different roles in each work, striving to appear in the public eye with a better appearance and strength. Heaven rewards hard work. I believe that Luo Yi, who works so hard, will surely reap the ideal fruits.

