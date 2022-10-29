Co-produced by Huaze Keton, Shanghai Syndicate Film and Television, and Penguin Film, Mao Weining serves as the art director and Zhang Tong directs,Starring Luo Yunxi and Wu Qianthe TV series “light chaser“AtIt will premiere on Tencent Video and Mango TV on October 14, started a 9-day even more hit. Since its broadcast, the play has received a lot of praise for the high degree of restoration of the natural disaster scene, the detailed depiction of civil rescue work, and the careful popularization of various rescue knowledge. Luo Yunxi plays the elite lawyer Robben in the play, and his growth path reflects the great love and responsibility of contemporary young people to devote themselves to public welfare rescue with a small view of the earth.





The human nature behind the dual career is a little bit of love and a long river of hope

In the currently broadcasted plot, Robben, played by Luo Yunxi, met the light-chasing rescue team and became a member of the light-chasing track gradually. After the earthquake rescue at Fengqi Primary School, the selfless and fearless spirit of the rescue team members in the face of natural disasters and the spirit of mutual help among the people in the disaster area touched Robben’s inner soft spot, and he gradually understood and agreed with the meaning of civil public welfare rescue. . Since then, due to the occurrence of various rescue incidents, Robben has a deeper understanding and friendship with the chasing rescue team. A small love from ordinary people gathered in front of his eyes, lighting the candle of life in times of crisis. And Falcon’s sacrifice made Robben even more determined to join the light-chasing rescue team, and he said the oath of joining the team forcefully: “In the face of various crises, do everything possible to save lives.”

As a member of the rescue team, hard training and conscientious accumulation of rescue knowledge have become another aspect of Robben’s life outside of his identity as a lawyer. In this identity, there is no comfortable and comfortable office environment, exquisite suits and leather shoes, some unknown dangers and the difficulty of rescue work superimposed, personal achievements and names are minimized, but love is the greatest, they have a common name – ” Light Chaser”.





Luo Yunxi’s all-round and in-depth interpretation of the role plays a hymn of life in the face of adversity

“Light Chaser” is the first domestic TV series with the theme of “civil public welfare rescue”paying attention to the entry point of folk rescue and the moving interpretation angle, all of which prove that the play is a sincere work with the benchmarking significance of the times.

With the deepening of the plot, Robben’s “turning” shows a natural and vivid growth arc under the delicate interpretation of Luo Yunxi. From being rescued to saving people, from bystander to becoming the core backbone of the rescue team, Robben has completed the realization and transformation of self-worth, and also demonstrated the significance of public welfare rescue. As a microcosm of outstanding young people in the new era, Robben and the chasing rescue team members flashed in various extreme environments, realizing the transmission of positive energy of great love and great beauty, and further interpreting the value and meaning of life rescue. The public realizes that a group of retrogrades has been watching over them.





The stories unfolded in the play have undergone rigorous preliminary research, which has laid a touching and warm tone for the entire drama. As the leading actor, Luo Yunxi injected soul into Robben’s story with a heartfelt and empathetic performance. The passion to speak out for the unsung heroes through the works, and the heart of boxing and boxing that hope that the public welfare relief will be paid more attention to and understood by more people. In recent years, Luo Yunxi has paid more and more attention to the depth and meaning of the theme in the selection of the script, as well as the positive energy value orientation conveyed by the characters. “Gathering for love, chasing light for love“It is the moving spirit of Robben as a member of the Light Chaser, and it is also the true embodiment of the young actor Luo Yunxi’s sincerity and love to “chasing the light” with the character.





Luo Yunxi is enthusiastic about public welfare inside and outside the show, and Luo Yunxi actively transmits the positive energy of youth

In the play, Luo Ben, played by Luo Yunxi, shows how young people and public welfare undertakings have become attached, from strangers to joining. In reality, Luo Yunxi has been with public welfare undertakings for many years, silently helping social welfare undertakings with long and warm love. development of. In addition to conscientiously treating her performing arts career, Luo Yunxi has actively contributed to public welfare undertakings such as earthquake relief, donating to Hope Primary Schools, helping ecological environment protection, sending warmth to forest rangers, and donating medical supplies for the new crown epidemic. Warm those who need to be illuminated with a personal shimmer.

In addition to the positive energy TV series “Light Chaser” starring Luo Yunxi, it was broadcast online, and I was fortunate to participate in singing.Song “Beginning”, the warm and healing voice expresses the beautiful vision of young people in the new era to build a beautiful China and move forward firmly without forgetting their original aspirations. Whether it is drama performance, music singing, or life, Luo Yunxi has been walking on the road of transmitting positive energy, devoted himself fully, showing the positive spirit of young people in the new era, which is bright and glowing.





Writing about the growth trajectory of passionate youth and paying tribute to ordinary rescue heroes, the TV series “Light Chaser” is beingTencent Video, Mango TVon air,From October 27th, members will update 2 episodes every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 18:00，From October 24th, non-members will update 1 episode every Monday to Saturday at 18:00. The little stars will eventually converge into the Milky Way, and Robben’s “light-chasing journey” will also make great strides, so stay tuned!

