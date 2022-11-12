Original title: Luo Zhixiang’s return to work airport photo, fully armed All black style, but unexpectedly fashionable

Speaking of Luo Zhixiang, everyone should be familiar with it. He has appeared in many sweet idol dramas and is also a singer. Recently, Luo Zhixiang participated in the recording of the program and arrived at the airport. He was fully armed and dressed in a black suit and was super handsome. The cute “Little Pig” is open for business again!

Looking at this photo, wearing a black coat, a fisherman hat, and protective gear, it plays a good demonstration role. Putting on a black sports jacket, even wearing a protective mask can’t resist his handsomeness, and visually presents a strong texture, black can also be eye-catching.

He also wears PVC gloves on his hands, which are ordinary scissors, but they have a sense of sight of the classic movements of Monkey King. Wearing a fisherman’s hat, the fisherman’s hat and the scissors are also very trendy in the same picture. If you wear a brighter color, the effect of highlighting your figure may be better.

A black leather messenger bag on the back reduces the dullness of the original black, adding a sense of vitality and youth to the whole look. Although he doesn’t show his face, it is still difficult to hide his handsome facial features, and the whole match has a bit of hardcore style. The shoes are a classic of Vans, and the black pants are from the same series. It is not bad for daily wear, casual and fashionable. Moreover, white shoes can avoid the oppressive feeling of all black, and also avoid the error rate of wearing, reduce boredom, and wear more layered. See also Star-Lord said that his Mario is different from the previous version – Nintendo Nintendo – cnBeta.COM However, this all-black look can make your whole look more interesting through all-black color matching accessories or light-colored patterns. Wearing a star pattern embellishment like this day will give people a dazzling feeling. With a brown belt, the proportion of the lower body is elongated, and the color saturation is also filled, and the overall look will be very good. coordination. It is also a fisherman hat, but with a sweater, it has a completely different style and state, and it will become more youthful. The pattern is simple, simple and elegant, the whole shape is clean and neat, and the two items can also create a different sense of fashion. The sweater is also very inclusive, and it blends well with the sports style. The upper body of the little brother is also super handsome. This set of pure white looks, no matter if you are fat or thin, you can wear it with a sense of fashion. Combining the two elements of simplicity and fashion together, it looks more youthful and age-reducing. Put on a pair of white sneakers, easy and comfortable, loose and comfortable, very suitable for commuting wear, and can also be used for daily travel. Wearing a T-shirt alone is also a daily outfit. Wearing it alone can also transform into a simple, fashionable and cool boy. The letters and prints show a sense of vitality, and you don’t pick your figure very much. Black mainly shows the aura of fashion, cleanliness and temperament. Denim, shorts, and sports pants are all good choices. The key is to choose what is right for you. See also The cinema film "Hometown Alcohol" was successfully completed to revitalize rural construction and encourage people to return to their hometown to start a business-Qianlong.com.cn Well, today’s editor’s sharing is here. Thank you for your support. If you also like Luo Zhixiang’s outfit, you might as well learn from it. Welcome to leave a message or pay attention. (Disclaimer: The text is original, and the pictures are from the Internet. If there is any infringement, please contact to delete)Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

