Lush showcases the packaging of the future

«Future Fibers: the packaging to come» is the title of the exhibition organized by Lush, a brand of fresh and handmade cosmetics, visible in the brand’s Milanese store, in via Torino, until 30 June. A multi-sensory exhibition on the packaging of the future between innovation and regeneration, not only environmental but also social. From solid and bare products to the use of durable materials, through the search for natural and fully traceable fibers, up to recycling, upcycling and circular economy practices to reduce the impact on the environment and CO2 emissions: the Lush’s journey in search of solutions crosses all the countries of the world, from Nepal to Zambia, from India to Japan, and follows the brand’s mission «Leaving the world lusher than we found it», to leave the world lusher than how we found it.

the fiber of the future

The search for alternative solutions for Lush starts from innovative materials that can revolutionize the future of packaging. The fibers of the future are natural fibers, fully traceable back to their origins, which have a positive impact on populations and the environment. These materials come from soils that value local ecosystems – soil, waste, wildlife, local economy and health. The fibers of the future have a positive impact far beyond sustainability. They are often intertwined with projects for the empowerment of women and the protection of artisan crafts, such as ReWrap in India for knot wraps or One Planet Cafè for Zambian banana fiber, the conservation of traditional knowledge such as Nepalese cartalokta, and in general they contemplate the regeneration and conservation of the environment, wildlife and the economic and social fabric of local communities.

Coming from spontaneous or organic crops, thanks to healthier soils they have a reduced water consumption of up to 91%, as in the case of our organic cotton from India. Innovative fibers and durable materials allow the brand to follow its mission and support rewilding projects around the world. Golden Eagle paper, used for some gift wrapping, contains 5% wood fibers from a regeneration and rewilding project in the Akaya forest, Japan. Here live some of the last golden eagles (Aquilachrysaetos) in the country, where it is on the red list of threatened species. The Akaya project is a local community initiative in partnership with conservation groups that aims to convert cedar monocultures into natural forest over a 50-year period. Following scientific criteria, the trees of the plantations are progressively cut down, opening a hunting site for golden eagles and leaving room for the growth of different plants.

From Japan to Zambia, Lush’s journey in search of solutions never stops: the banana fiber paper comes from a fair trade project that was created to fight the destruction of wildlife and support women’s independence. An organic, fair-trade and climate-positive fibre. The stop in Nepal leads to the discovery of cartalokta: durable and naturally resistant to insects and moulds, it was used in the 80s in Nepal for official documents such as identity cards. Lokta paper is obtained from an evergreen shrub that naturally proliferates on the slopes of the Himalayas: harvested according to a traditional method which allows it to grow spontaneously, it can be reused many times for gifts with an ethical heart.