LUTHARO – Announce new album “Chasing Euphoria”.

The Canadian troupe LUTHARO announces their second album “Chasing Euphoria” with the single including video for “Time To Rise”, which will be released on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records.



LUTHARO return with a real bang! The Canadian metal band has continued to refine their very own mix of traditional heavy, melodic death and thrash metal as well as various other influences and the result is their second album, which follows their highly praised 2021 debut album “Hiraeth”. The brute and brutal as well as sublime and gripping “Chasing Euphoria” will be released on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records and can now be pre-ordered HERE.

On top of that, the group has unveiled another digital single and video. The clip too ‚Time To Rise‘ offers a look behind the scenes and shows exciting shots from the band’s rehearsal room.

LUTHARO comment on their new record as follows: “We really can’t wait to finally present our second album, »Chasing Euphoria«, to you all on March 15, 2024! It already has a special place in our hearts, as its creation was a very emotional affair for us! We laughed, cried and really put all our energy into these tracks. So when you listen to our new songs, be aware that you are also getting a piece of us with them.”

They add to the new single: “You can already hear ‘Time To Rise’ today. This song is a true gem. On the one hand, it’s one of the most emotional pieces we’ve ever written, but on the other hand, we’ve pushed it further out of our comfort zone in a way we’ve probably never done before. The song is extremely complex, but its main focus is on internal childhood traumas and their impact on our lives as adults, especially if they have not yet been resolved or even recognized. We hope that our listeners will embark on a learning journey through ‘Time To Rise’, as we did during its creation process. Whoever reads these words, remember not to be too hard on yourself, because you and your younger self deserve it.”



„Chasing Euphoria„ – Tracklist:

01. Gates Of Enchantment

02. Reaper’s Call

03. Ruthless Bloodline

04. Time To Rise

05. Born To Ride

06. Bonded To The Blade

07. Chasing Euphoria

08. Creating A King

09. Strong Enough To Fall

10. Paradise Or Parasite

11. Freedom Of The Night

About LUTHARO

Founded in 2014, LUTHARO have made it their mission to create their own epic mixture of power and death metal: Here, artfully written melodies and harmonies meet precision and hard-hitting sounds! The group around Krista Shipperbottom (vocals), Victor Bucur (guitar), John Raposo (guitar), Chris Pacey (bass) and Cory Hofing (drums) may have only really found their groove with their new record, but who believes that they would now rest on their work, that is wrong. LUTHARO continue to give full throttle and boldly venture into new sound territories.

Two EPs paved the way to her highly acclaimed debut work “Hiraeth”, which was released on October 15, 2021. What the combo started with “Unleash The Beast” in 2018 and continued with “Wings Of Agony” in 2020 was much more mature on “Hiraeth” and what they started with that record they now underline with “Chasing Euphoria”, which is scary -beautiful atmosphere and raw energy and aggression are perfectly balanced. You simply have to experience this incredible journey for yourself to truly understand it.

The album, which will be released on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records, was recorded largely in drummer Hofing’s CoHo Studio, while further recordings took place with Thomas Ireland before Lasse Lammert (LSD-Studios; including ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, WIND ROSE, SVARTSOT) recorded the new one Songs were given their mixing/mastering finishing touches. To create the cover artwork, the band relied on the proven skills of Niklas Sundin (including DARK TRANQUILITY, DELAIN, AEPHANEMER).

It’s best to warm up your neck muscles right away, because over the course of »Chasing Euphoria« This will certainly not only be in demand once, as the new pieces are perfect for spinning the mats, starting to mosh and singing/growling along loudly with your hands raised. To ensure that this opportunity is also available live, numerous performances are currently being worked on in the background LUTHARO will captivate you with their irrepressible energy as well as their merciless riffs and pounding beats.

LUTHARO sind:

Krista Shipperbottom | Main vocals

Victor Bucur | Guitar, backing vocals

Chris Pacey | Bass

Cory Hofing | Drums

Jeff Wilson | Gitarre (live)

Band Links

The post LUTHARO – Announce new album “Chasing Euphoria” appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

