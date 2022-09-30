ROME – Alcantara’s excellence was the protagonist of the prestigious “The Bridge VI” event, one of the most exclusive occasions on the American automotive scene. The event, now in its sixth edition, took place in the green setting of the former New York Bridgehampton Race Circuit, in the Hamptons, surrounded by the sinuous fairways of The Bridge Golf Club. The event presented over three hundred extraordinary luxury cars, from models more coveted and rare at the market previews, to a selected parterre of important collectors, enthusiasts and professionals, on the occasion of a refined garden party.





“We are very pleased to have participated in this internationally important event – underlined Andrea Boragno, president and CEO of Alcantara – Alcantara was presented in all its luxury lifestyle essence as a privileged partner of the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world, for which we create the most extreme customizations. We had the American artist Rebecca Moses create The Architects Studio, an installation that, thanks to her creative genius, has enhanced the extraordinary performance of the material and the extreme ability to customize “. “The Architects Studio” by Rebecca Moses can be compared to an open-air gallery, where you can discover and admire the new Alcantara collections and its versatility, with unique pieces able to range from the most diverse sectors, from interior design to to hi-tech accessories.

A space able to tell the versatility of the material in an exhibition itinerary that has as its fil rouge the creativity signed by Alcantara, in all its extensions and infinite applications. “From the most personalized car interiors, to cutting-edge interior design pieces, from super yacht interiors to the most iconic accessories, Alcantara is always synonymous with creativity – said Rebecca Moses – With great passion and respect for the creative minds that innovate in design I wanted The Studio to surprise with my personal visions and interpretations of the material “.





The embodiment of the infinite applications of Alcantara and its value as a partner of excellence in the automotive universe was concretely represented by the most prestigious brands present at the event, with the display of their creations from interiors with the most extreme customizations. Just to give an example, the guests were able to admire the new Lamborghini Urus with interiors in Alcantara Nero Cosmus with stitching in nuance with the body, with great refinement. Space then to hypercars like Pagani and Czinger, which presented the red 21C Max with interiors in Alcantara Beige taylor-made, or to Rimac with the Nevera model, up to Aston Martin’s famous Valhalla.

All the details in Alcantara, in addition to the beauty of the taylor-made workmanship, are able to restore a unique feeling to the touch, with unparalleled softness and resistance, thus adding value to any object. (Maurilio Rigo)