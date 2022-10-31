Listen to the audio version of the article

Lvmh, Kering, Estee Lauder, Chanel and L’Oréal: these are the top five names in Deloitte’s “Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2022” ranking, which will be published in full, therefore with the top 100 companies in the global luxury industry, before the end of the year. A preview from which interesting data and insights emerge, generated above all by the comparison with the data of 2016. In fact, in the year 2021, the top 5 generated revenues of 122.2 billion dollars, a marked increase compared to 64.9 billion in 2016. The average turnover of the five groups is 24.5 billion dollars, and to enter the ranking the entry threshold is set at 14.6 billion in revenues. In 2016 the same top five consisted of Lvmh, Richemont, Estée Lauder, Kering and Chanel: Richemont therefore left the list, replaced by L’Oréal.

According to Deloitte, the value of the sales of the top five players in the industry constitutes 40% of the total of the top 100, and that of the profit reaches 70%. The companies examined have grown rapidly, with revenues almost doubling in the last five years (+ 91%), also thanks to strategic acquisitions. Furthermore, they have also been relatively stable over the same period, despite the storm of Covid19. LVMH remains the leader, with 44.9% of sales in the top 5 in 2021 (it was 39.1% in 2016), a value more than doubled in the last five years. For these too, three of the five companies considered are based in France. A good portion exceeded pre-pandemic sales, thanks to a combination of factors such as store reopening, major e-commerce growth and normalization of demand.