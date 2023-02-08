Listen to the audio version of the article

A brilliant refuge: the last few years, marked by the pandemic, rising inflation and geopolitical tensions, have been a period of great growth for jewellery, especially the higher end. This was also confirmed by the data of the most recent Altagamma Consensus, which estimates a growth of 23-25% for jewelery compared to 2021, but above all of 36-38% compared to 2019 pre-Covid, percentages driven, in fact, by the most precious. Most of which come from the Piedmontese district of Valenza: it is there that the jewels for the luxury maisons are produced, and some have their factories in the area.

Some are being expanded, others will be built shortly, precisely to satisfy a constantly growing demand: Bulgari, for example, in November started work on expanding the factory inaugurated just five years ago, which will make it possible to double production by 2028. And in the 2022 financial statements of Lvmh, the group to which it belongs, we read that it was the High Jewelry collection that drove its sales. Also in December, Lvmh took over the Pedemonte group, another excellence in the district specializing in high-end jewels.

Another protagonist of the area, Damiani, closed 2022 with revenues of 238 million euros, +69% compared to the previous year, and announced that by the summer work will begin to transform the 12,000 square meters of the former Palafiere of Valenza, purchased in 2019, in its new factory, which when fully operational will host 500 master goldsmiths.

High jewelery is an increasingly populated segment, as evidenced by the launch last year of Marco Bicego’s collection, only the most recent in a series that over the past four years has seen Pomellato and Gucci make their debut in the sector, while brands such as Armani and Prada are present (for now) “only” in fine jewelry.