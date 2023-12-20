LVMH acquires a Vicenza-based company specializing in metal components

Listen to the audio version of the article

Four acquisitions in just one year: LVMH’s Métiers d’Art division is growing rapidly, founded in 2015 to bring together, through acquisitions or shareholdings, excellent luxury manufacturing companies distributed throughout the world, from Italy to Australia and Zimbabwe. The latest, in chronological order, concerns 100% of the shares of Renato Menegatti of Villaverla, in the province of Vicenza, a point of reference in the European metal sector since 1980 and which, at the same time as the acquisition, was renamed M.ON. DE Metal-on-Demand (“metals on demand”).

The partnership agreement with the historic Japanese company Hosoo (masters of silk since 1688 and producers of the kimonos of the emperors of the Rising Sun) dates back to November, while in September Lvmh Métiers d’Art took over the Spanish Grupo Verdeveleno, a tannery of reference in the processing and finishing of exotic leathers. In March, the Pisan tannery Nuti Ivo, specialized in the processing of bovine hides for high-end fashion, also entered the division with 100% of its capital. With the acquisition of M.ON.DE., the group thus gains another important element to support the production of its brands.

The company, we read in the note announcing the operation, «is characterized by applying processes typical of the world of jewelery to the production of small metal parts for accessories, developing the entire process in-house: from 3D design, to prototyping, to actual production, and to the galvanization processes (with gold or palladium), anodization, satin finishing and polishing. The metamorphosis of raw metal that transforms into logos, chains, buckles, eyelets, zips and studs. The creation of metal accessories for the fashion sector, especially for clothing and leather goods, is a fundamental pillar of the luxury industry.”

«Metalworking is an ancient art that requires unique skills and mastery – declared Jean Baptiste Voisin, Chief Strategy Officer of LVMH and president of LVMH Métiers d’Art -. We are aware of the importance of preserving and enhancing this tradition and we are thrilled to be able to do so through this acquisition.”

The list of companies involved in the Métiers d’Art is constantly expanding. The division has also been led for two years by the Italian Matteo De Rosa. If in 2015 it included four companies, today it involves, precisely with different forms of collaboration, as many as 26. Which are estimated to have generated revenues of around 500 million in 2022, compared to the 79.2 billion in total revenues of the group founded and led by Bernard Arnault.

Share this: Facebook

X

