On the occasion of the 10th anniversary, the LVMH Prize officially announced the 2023 semi-finalists list earlier. After screening from 2,400 applicants, a total of 22 cutting-edge brands from all over the world were shortlisted this year, including the “Hypebeast100 Next” Taiwanese fashion brand NAMESAKE.

This award aimed at discovering talents is organized by the LVMH Group. Every year, a judging committee composed of its brand designers will select the rookie of the year. In addition to the reward of 300,000 euros, the champion can also get rich resources provided by the group, such as One-year technical guidance and financial support, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Grace Wales Bonner, Marine Serre and other active designers have been one of the winners.

Regarding this list, Delphine Arnault, who was recently appointed as Dior’s new CEO, said in a press release: “I am very happy to welcome these talented young designers, and I am very grateful to the contestants from all over the world. The brands that stand out are not only driven by a distinctive vision, showing great creativity and maturity, but also many people integrate the culture and craftsmanship of their own roots into the core concept.”

In addition, Delphine Arnault also talked about sustainability, blurring the gender framework, etc.: “Under the selection of recycled materials and a more localized and ethical production system, ecological environmental responsibility is also a major focus of designers. “And then continued to add, “It is worth noting the fluidity between men’s and women’s clothing. Many designers choose to promote inclusiveness and pluralistic values ​​with gender-free series, while echoing the current changes in the fashion industry.” Interested readers may wish Scroll down to see the full list.

AARON ESH by Aaron Esh, United Kingdom, menswear

ANNE ISABELLA by Anne Isabella, France, womenswear

BETTTER by Julie Pelipas, Ukraine, womenswear

BLOKE by Faith Oluwajimi, Nigeria, genderless collections

BURC AKYOL by Burc Akyol, France, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections

CHARLIE CONSTANTINOU by Charlie Constantinou, United Kingdom, menswear and genderless collections

DIOTIMA by Rachel Scott, Jamaica, womenswear

JOAO MARASCHIN by Joao Maraschin, Brazil, womenswear and menswear

JOHANNA PARV by Johanna Parv, Estonia, womenswear

JUNTAE KIM by Juntae Kim, South Korea, genderless collections

KARU RESEARCH by Kartik Kumra, India, menswear

NOT HC by Giseok Cho, South Korea, genderless collections

LOUIS SHENGTAO CHEN by Louis Shengtao Chen, China, womenswear

OUT by Raul Lopez, United States, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections

KNIT by Luca Magliano, Italy, menswear

MARRKNULL by Wei Wang and Tian Shi, China, genderless collections

NAMESAKE by Michael, Richard and Steve Hsieh, Taiwan, menswear and genderless collections

PAULINE RUSSO by Paolina Russo, Canada, and Lucile Guilmard, France, womenswear

QUIRA by Veronica Leoni, Italy, womenswear

SETCHU by Satoshi Kuwata, Japan, genderless collections

STINARAND by Stina Randestad, Sweden, genderless collections

WATARU TOMINAGA by Wataru Tominaga, Japan, genderless collectionse