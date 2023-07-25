Lvmh sponsors the Paris 2024 Olympics. Partnership worth 150 million euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

This is the largest financial commitment ever made by a company in support of an event or sporting event. The Lvmh group will be the premium partner of the Paris Olympics – which will begin in just 12 months: from 26 July to 11 August 2024 – and, subsequently, of the Paralympics (28 August to 8 September), with an injection of money which, according to Bloomberg, would be 150 million euros, equal to around 10% of the sponsorships of private entities which, to date, cover almost all the costs.

Medals, athletes and torchlight vigil: the maisons at the forefront

The agreement “will help strengthen France’s appeal in the world,” said Bernard Arnault, president and CEO of LVMH in a statement. The brands of the conglomerate (many of which are made in Italy) will obviously be at the forefront. The medals will be signed by the Chaumet jewelery brand: «an iconic Paris jewelery brand with hundreds of years of history will apply its savoir fair to create the design of these exceptional pieces which represent the materialization of the final prize for athletes, after years of sacrifice and commitment». Then there will be the commitment of three maisons – Louis Vuitton, the flagship with 20 billion in revenues in 2022; Dior and Berluti – in supporting athletes who will stand out in a particular way as “Artisans of all victories” (artisans of all victories, ed). The beauty brand (and multi-brand beauty store sign) Sephora, on the other hand, will instead be a partner of the Olympic Torchlight. Finally, LVMH, together with the Secours populaire français organization, will support a program to facilitate access to sports disciplines for 1,000 children and young people between the ages of four and 25 who live in fragile situations. The Group, in particular, will finance memberships in sports associations, training programs and lessons for beginners».

Lvmh’s economic commitment to the Games has accelerated the path towards almost total coverage of costs thanks to the support of private entities: “This partnership allows Paris 2024 to progress in a very significant way – said the president of the organizing committee of the Games, Tony Estanguet -. Today we are approaching 96% of the budget of the organization of the Games which are secured thanks to this partnership”.

From Louis Vuitton to Hublot: commitment to sports

The mega sponsorship of the Paris Games (which will mainly take place in the Ville Lumière, with some competitions in Marseille and Tahiti) is certainly not the first important commitment for the French group in sport. Hublot, the watchmaker that has been part of Lvmh since 2008, was the official timekeeper of four editions of the World Cup, including those in Qatar in 2022. Louis Vuitton has also been a partner of Fifa since 2010: on the occasion of the Qatar World Cup, it had created a special advertising campaign shot by Annie Leibovitz with the stars Lionel Messi (who would later become the actual winner of the World Cup) and Cristiano Ronaldo engaged in a chess game on a Damier trunk. Even the “case” of the World Cup was signed by Louis Vuitton.

