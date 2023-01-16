Listen to the audio version of the article

Even last November, the exports of the Swiss watch industry continued to run, marking +10.9% on November 2021 for a value of 2.4 billion Swiss francs. A result that has been, so far, the best ever in a sector which, pending the data for December 2022 (the Fédération de l’industrie horlogère Suisse will communicate them on 24 January), in the first 11 months of 2022 exported 22 8 billion Swiss francs (+11.9% on 2021). Given the geopolitical and economic uncertainties of the moment, it is too early to say whether the trend will be confirmed in 2023. Meanwhile, from 10 to 12 January, watchmaking has already left Singapore with the Lvmh Watch Week where Bulgari, Hublot, Tag Heuer and Zenith (the watch brands of the French group) presented their first novelties.

Bulgari focused on jewelery watches and launched five Diva’s Dreams, embellished, depending on the model, with tourmalines, amethysts, blue or pink sapphires, topaz and tanzanites, diamonds and rubies (the two in the Mosaica version are decorated inspired by the mosaics of the thermal baths of Caracalla), two Serpenti Tubogas Infinity with the original bracelet with diamonds, and line extensions of Serpenti Seduttori and Allegra. «We have been making jewelery watches for over 100 years: for us it is essential to show that we are first and foremost a jeweler – says Antoine Pin, director of the watch division of the maison -. We want to introduce, at different times of the year, new collections in a small number of ready-to-sell products».

Since 2023 is an anniversary for its iconic watch, day, this year has unveiled the Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary Edition in 600 units with a dial with contrasting counters, a contemporary reproduction of one of its past models. Furthermore, here is the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph with solar energy movement, three unprecedented Connected (the luxury smartwatch of the house, nda) and the Monza Flyback Chronometer with carbon case. A proposal that for the CEO Frédéric Arnault: «Shows the richness of our fields of reference: innovation, tradition in motor racing and the classic elegance of watch design».

Hublot confirmed its versatility with the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic with case in fluo yellow Saxem (a resistant and shinier material than a traditional sapphire): «We spent almost three years of research to develop this new color» explains Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. But also with the Big Bang Integrated Time Only Rainbow and the Big Bang King Gold Rainbow chrono, both with over 170 precious stones of various types, with reinterpretations of Classic Fusion (the brand’s first watch) and with Big Bang Unico Sorai in collaboration with an organization committed to the conservation of rhinos.

At the kermesse Zenith brought novelties to the recent Defy Skyline collection with a variant with a reduced case of 36 mm in diameter, and with the Skeleton model in two versions with a skeletonized dial and high-frequency movement accurate to 1/10 of a second. «In one year, this line has become one of the most requested: it has a great impact, features a single caliber and its versatility has made it convincing in the segment of sports bracelet watches», concludes CEO Julien Tornare.