Home Entertainment Lynk & Co, the store in Milan with the atmosphere of a club
Entertainment

Lynk & Co, the store in Milan with the atmosphere of a club

by admin
Lynk & Co, the store in Milan with the atmosphere of a club

We were in the heart of Milan, in Corso Venezia 6, a few steps from Piazza San Babila, where the second Italian club of Link & CO is based (the first opened its doors in Rome, in September 2022), a dedicated brand store to innovative mobility solutions, with an eye always on sustainability. Here the video.

A creative and different place from the old concept of a dealership: a real meeting point, able to respond to the new mobility needs of the customer; studied ad hoc where the truly characteristic design plays a leading role. In the Milanese headquarters there is even the tarot room, which tradition says were introduced into the city in the fifteenth century by the Visconti family.

“For us this place is a club – said Alain Visser, CEO of Lynk & CO – and wants to be the point where innovation, sustainability and curiosity find their place. An aggregation center where our community and people who are not yet part of it can share their ideas. sipping a coffee or listening to a live concert. And it doesn’t matter if you are already a member of the community, if you are deciding to join it or if you have never heard of us: you will always be welcome and you can tell us your story, give us your suggestions or simply have a chat with us”.

Lynk & CO was born six years ago from the joint venture between Volvo and the Chinese Geely and is a company that offers, in particular, services. You can choose to buy, rent, or opt for the car sharing service. The car in question is still the same, the 01, a medium-sized SUV offered in full hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions.

Italy, to date, is the second market in Europe for Lynk & CO, with 20% of subscribers.

See also  [Campus News]Yousuo Central Primary School organized the first English sitcom competition: Happy learning Happy life_Activity_Performance_Stage

You may also like

7 years of polishing! The box office of...

Creativity and know-how: the best of Italy on...

“No Name” A Delicate and Restrained Prose Poem-International...

In reality, Qiangsheng Group has no violation penalties....

Song Zhongji officially announced his marriage and became...

Electric cars, range increases by 15 percent with...

If you want mechanical watches to last long,...

Superheroes with defective powers – Il Sole 24...

Is the consumer sector all good?Huanxi Media fell...

“The Wandering Earth 2” A Chinese-style romance in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy