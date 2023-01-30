We were in the heart of Milan, in Corso Venezia 6, a few steps from Piazza San Babila, where the second Italian club of Link & CO is based (the first opened its doors in Rome, in September 2022), a dedicated brand store to innovative mobility solutions, with an eye always on sustainability. Here the video.





A creative and different place from the old concept of a dealership: a real meeting point, able to respond to the new mobility needs of the customer; studied ad hoc where the truly characteristic design plays a leading role. In the Milanese headquarters there is even the tarot room, which tradition says were introduced into the city in the fifteenth century by the Visconti family.

“For us this place is a club – said Alain Visser, CEO of Lynk & CO – and wants to be the point where innovation, sustainability and curiosity find their place. An aggregation center where our community and people who are not yet part of it can share their ideas. sipping a coffee or listening to a live concert. And it doesn’t matter if you are already a member of the community, if you are deciding to join it or if you have never heard of us: you will always be welcome and you can tell us your story, give us your suggestions or simply have a chat with us”.





Lynk & CO was born six years ago from the joint venture between Volvo and the Chinese Geely and is a company that offers, in particular, services. You can choose to buy, rent, or opt for the car sharing service. The car in question is still the same, the 01, a medium-sized SUV offered in full hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions.

Italy, to date, is the second market in Europe for Lynk & CO, with 20% of subscribers.