On September 6, 2022, designer brand Lynn Gong released a new 2023 spring and summer series with the theme of “Walkers” at China International Fashion Week. Inspired by Dunhuang, which has gathered thousands of years of splendid culture and the travelers who came to explore through the long yellow sand, Lynn Gong presents a fashion fantasy that contains splendid and fantasy in the simplicity and tranquility, attracting many media and fashion industry people to come to the scene to experience Artistic inspiration and unique design of the new collection.





Lynn Gong Spring/Summer 2023 “Wanderer” Theme Series Show

Lynn Gong’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection extends the journey of exploration in the desert to the reverie of looking at the sky, and internalizes the curiosity and quest for the unknown into the true attachment and satisfaction of the soul. It is as if time has not left any trace in the sky, but has shaped everything in the world; the people who wandered along the road of exploration are also the most important creators of the splendid cultural imprint of Dunhuang. Under the expression of Lynn Gong’s pure and concise fashion vocabulary and diversified design methods, the spirit and form of passers-by have carried out an unprecedented roam, moving deeper and farther towards the skyline, so that the unknown can finally be seen and understood , to become a place of yearning in the distance and more in the heart.





The sky is an especially important image and symbol this season. Heaven is not only inclusive of all things, but also contains a powerful force that human beings cannot resist, so it is regarded as a mysterious realm beyond reality. In the eyes of passers-by, the sunrise and sunset clouds and clouds in the sky contain hope and unknown, and the changing and smudged colors become clues to the passage of time. So Lynn Gong abstracts the sky as a canopy that passers-by yearn to touch. The flow of time creates undulating folds, and the gradient of misty colors turns into flowing patterns like moving clouds.





On the other end of the journey, in Dunhuang, the celestial world depicted in the frescoes by people thousands of years ago is full of beautiful imagination, in which music, flying, and flying immortals are all dressed up. And this surreal ideal world is condensed into bold and bold theme colors such as cloud pink, azurite blue, gray, beige and olive green. The changing dynamics in the sky and the flying streamers in the murals are also transformed into curves and interspersed. The structure makes the whole series extra light and romantic.





Lynn Gong’s consistent natural and concise style and iconic asymmetrical design elements run through this dialogue between pedestrians and the sky, and the exploration of new materials and technologies has led to the continuous extension of the new series released this time. What an amazing presentation. Tooling and outdoor elements are used to highlight the adventurous spirit of the “walker”; the multi-layer drape pleats and tunnel drawstring craftsmanship endow the fashion with rich layers when the sky and clouds change, reflecting the light and solemn feeling of the sky over everything on the earth; through different organizations The knitted series created by the combination of textures presents a surreal beauty that changes and flows; and the use of digital positioning printing to reflect the gorgeous dynamic of the sky, etc. The entire series innovates practical performance while conveying ideas, and perfectly integrates artistic thinking and wearing needs.





Lynn Gong Spring/Summer 2023 “Wanderer” Theme Series Show





As a mature designer brand with both artistry and practicality, Lynn Gong strives to combine fashion art and innovative technology, and uses pure, concise, quiet and diversified design techniques to speak for the wearer’s “self”. To achieve harmony between nature and life. The founder of the brand, Gong Lin, is good at using her unique perception of fibers and yarns. Through the ingenious use of natural forms and colors, supplemented by the design of simple lines, the beauty of clothing and fabric texture itself is highlighted. Since its debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2016, it has received a lot of praise. This season’s “Wanderer” series is not only the culmination of Lynn Gong’s design aesthetics, but also the brand’s attempt to explore and innovate. In the future, Lynn Gong, as the backbone of Chinese designer brands, will bring us more surprises and bring more hope and vitality to the industry.



