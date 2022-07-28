The list of popular brands and items in the second quarter of 2022 by the Lyst Index was officially released a few days ago. Balenciaga, who has been in the fashion circle and won the first place many times, retreated to the second place this time, and Gucci, led by Alessandro Michele, won the championship. Balenciaga, the world‘s most popular brand in the third quarter of 2021, the fourth quarter of 2021, and the first quarter of 2022, after a glorious year, despite the continuous launch of eye-catching series, it seems that it still loses to its strong opponents. The HA HA HA” series, the colorful series in cooperation with adidas, and the latest “COSMOGONIE” show have returned to the state where they have won the top four consecutive seasons in the past. The fierce competition may drive the rapid development of the fashion industry. What amazing works will the future bring.

In addition, other contents of the list also reflect the turmoil in the fashion industry in recent years. For example, after the departure of Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta has dropped from No. 8 to No. 17 in the previous season, while Diesel has re-emerged under the leadership of creative director Glenn Martens. Pay attention, and even jumped to the ninth place, and the future of Jacquemus, who ranked 20 this quarter, is also promising. Interested readers may wish to check the full list.