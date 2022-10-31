Listen to the audio version of the article

Gucci, Prada, Valentino. The Lyst Index Q3 2022 is an all-Italian podium, ranking the brands most searched for by users in the third quarter of the year. And therefore it offers an updated photograph of the most desired brands in a global and super competitive scenario like that of fashion.

The ranking is dotted with Italian labels: in fact, the top 10 also includes Miu Miu (5th position), Diesel (7th), Fendi (8th) and Versace (10th). Heeled by Bottega Veneta and Dolce & Gabbana who are respectively eleventh and twelfth. “The Italian brands at the moment are very strong, have a very convinced and wide fan base and we can say that they are guiding the narration of the fashion sector”, says Chris Morton, founder and executive chairman of Lyst, a company born in London in 2010. which works as a sort of search engine for brands (over 17 thousand) and fashion products (over 8 million), connecting the final consumer and retailers including Farfetch, Yoox, LuisaViaRoma. And over the years it has raised more than $ 160 million from leading investors including Accel, Balderton and LVMH.

Five years ago the company launched an index of the brands most desired by users which is released quarterly and today, with all the transformations that the sector has undergone, “it has become a benchmark for many companies – continues Morton – and this makes us very satisfied ». In the five years since the launch of the first Lyst Index (and in the twelve since its foundation), the company has evolved a lot both in terms of audience – last year it registered 200 million users from 190 countries – and in technology: ” a lot about the app which is the most downloaded premium shopping app in the US and UK – explains Morton -. It makes using Lyst much easier and more immediate both if the user has a clear idea of ​​the product he wants and if he is looking for suggestions ».

Among the most sought after products in the third quarter are the Miu Miu satin ballet flats, inspired by ballet shoes; the Birkenstock Boston; the white Prada tank top customized with the logo; the B1-DR belt by Diesel, the mini one stud bag by Valentino and the Gucci 1953 moccasins, with the traditional metal horsebit. Once again, therefore, Italians in the foreground: “Italy is Lyst’s fourth market (the first is the USA) and is the place where we decided to celebrate the first five years of the Index, with an event that held in January 2023 in Milan. We chose this city because it is experiencing a very positive moment, it is the key place for fashion ».