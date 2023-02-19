Ma Boyong’s “Da Ming under the Microscope” Douban 7.8 points starring Zhang Ruoyun and Wu Gang

Writer Ma Boyong,The TV series “The Silk Case of the Ming Dynasty under the Microscope” starring Zhang Ruoyun, Wang Yang, and Wu Gang scored 7.8 points on Douban,More than 30,000 people participated in the rating, and 33.6% of them gave 5-star praise.

Audiences who gave good reviews believe that the scene details of the play are carefully detailed and full of texture and style. The rhythm is great, there are almost no waste scenes, the camera is comfortable, and several debate scenes are also very exciting. The newly added characters are both dramatic and lively. The overall acting skills of the actors are online, which is quite ancient.

Viewers who gave negative reviews believed that,The shooting level of the play is not high, and it does not match the original work. Zhang Ruoyun’s acting skills are the same, which is a bit disappointing.

It is reported that the play is adapted from the “Silk Case” in the six cases of Ma Boyong’s historical textbook “Daming Under the Microscope”. Wrong, the story of an open and secret struggle unfolded.

today,“The Silk Case of the Ming Dynasty under the Microscope” released new posters and stills, revealing that the play will usher in its finale tonight.The accompanying article on the official Weibo said: “In the courtroom, you have a word, and I have a word. The reappearance of “Sijuan Quanshu” has attracted a lot of fights. How will the case of Rending Sijuan tax end? Today at 20:00, come to love Qiyi watched the finale of “The Silk Case of the Ming Dynasty under the Microscope”!”