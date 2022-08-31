Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Huixiaowan) On August 30, the launching ceremony and creative seminar of the film “Life and Death” project was held in Beijing. At the ceremony, the film was officially announced and is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2023. Released simultaneously. At the launching ceremony, producer and chief producer Ying Yuyun, producers Ma Kexin and Liu Xianghuan, director and screenwriter Ma Chucheng, actors Tan Yaowen, Jingyue Zhuomu and Li Yijia attended the event.

Launching ceremony site

The film “Life and Death” takes the Liaoning-Shenzhen Battle as the historical background and focuses on the arduous logistics work of our army. It tells the story of the pioneers and builders of our army’s logistics business represented by the founding general Yang Zhi. After several setbacks and setbacks in the northeast of China and the severe shortage of production capacity, it finally succeeded in providing 1.2 million sets of cotton clothes as front-line military supplies for the Liaoning-Shenzhen Campaign, reproducing the revolutionary ancestors of the logistics front “everything for the frontline, everything for victory”. the spirit of. At the scene, the main creators jointly unveiled the news of the film’s launch. Ma Chucheng described the original intention of the film and his confidence in the film. Tan Yaowen said that he was looking forward to this film very much. Do it to the extreme.

It is reported that the story of “Life and Death” is adapted from the life experience of Comrade Yang Zhicheng, who has long served as a leader in many positions on the logistics front, participated in many large-scale battles, and made important contributions to the modernization and regularization of the army. Under the guidance of experts in party history and military history, through the joint efforts of all the cast and crew, a masterpiece of “ideological, artistic and ornamental” has been filmed.











