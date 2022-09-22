Original title: Ma Jingtao’s ex-wife Hanti divorce Wu Jiani: life is very tiring

Ma Jingtao, 60, remarried in 2007. She is younger than 23-year-old Chinese actress Wu. They have two children, but the marriage only lasted 10 years. At that time, it was reported that the man had a history of violence and had been asking his father-in-law for money. Now that Wu has returned to the entertainment industry, he rarely discloses his marriage with him.

Before her, Ma Jingtao had a marriage with actress Tang Yun and had a daughter. It was during the filming of “Fengshen Bang” that I met Wu, who played the “Pipa Spirit” in the play. The two had been married for less than three months and were only 24 years old at the time. During the 10 years of marriage, Wu went out of the house to take care of the family. The two announced their divorce in 2017.

In fact, Wu raised a pair of children alone after falling in love with him. At that time, it was also reported that Ma Jingtao had a bad personality and would ask his father-in-law for money. A person familiar with the matter pointed out that the Wu family is very rich, and even his father-in-law owns the car. In this regard, there has been no response, and Wu made it clear that the decision to divorce is very difficult, and the friendship remains the same, emphasizing that there is no external reason.

Recently, Wu has rarely talked about her divorce, saying that many people said it was stupid for her to marry. She admitted that she faded out after marriage, and did have doubts about being a full-time mother, so she lost confidence and lived a very tired life. However, looking back, she is grateful now. "Watching her son grow at every stage is very gratifying." At 39 years old, she is still quite beautiful, and many people are full of praise for her.

