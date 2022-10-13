Source title: Ma Jingwen won the CETV China Education TV Annual Top Ten Film and TV Drama OST Award

On October 9th, China Educational Television's Chinese Golden Song Original Music Festival was successfully held. Mainland Chinese female singer Ma Jingwen also stood out and won the top ten film and television drama OST award of the year in one fell swoop. Winning this honor can be said to be a kind of honor to Ma Jingwen. Approved. As a female singer who has been working hard, Ma Jingwen has brought a number of excellent original songs to everyone, which has been well received by everyone. It won the OST Award for the Top Ten Film and Television Dramas of the Year at the Chinese Golden Song Original Music Festival of China Education Television. At the scene, Ma Jingwen said: I am very grateful for the recognition of the organizer of the festival, thanks to the fans for their support along the way, and also very grateful to Ma Huilei, the director of the movie "Dream to the Mountain", and Yu Dong, the lyricist and composer of the song. Mr. Bo, with everyone, this excellent piece of music has been created. In the future, I will make persistent efforts to bring you more popular songs. Ma Jingwen's hard work can be seen by everyone. This award is not accidental, but she has accumulated over time. Ma Jingwen has also been recognized and loved by more and more people. This award has also become a new starting point for Ma Jingwen. I believe that in the future singing road, Ma Jingwen will unlock more surprises for everyone!

