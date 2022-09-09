“Hello, Brother” Premiere

Ma Li: I’m lucky to be a mother to play such a great role

The comedy film “Hello, Brother” was released on September 9 and premiered on the 6th. Director Zhang Luan and producer Wang Weicheng, actors Ma Li, Chang Yuan, Wei Xiang, Huang Yuntong, Hao Pengfei, Zhang Yiming, Li Taoyao and other main creators At the appearance, Shen Teng, Haiqing, Gao Qunshu, Shi Hang and many other guests also came to help out.

“Hello, Brother” tells the story of Xiao Wu, who had been at odds with his single father, Lao Wu, and returned to the 1980s by accident, accidentally disturbing the first encounter between his father and his mother in the sixth grade. In order to correct this mistake, he tried his best to return to the past again and again, encouraged his mother to chase after his father in his parents’ time, and finally wanted to rewrite the comedy story of his mother’s fate.

The premiere was crowded with guests, Zhang Luan said that he was very uneasy, “because their test was a blow to my soul”. “Hello, Brother” announced on September 2 that it was scheduled to be released on September 9. Zhang Luan admitted that just after the film was set, he began to feel anxious, “It feels like buying a car and shaking the number, and suddenly I have to do it in a hurry. A lot of work. Fortunately, we have such an excellent cast and crew, and we basically haven’t rested for a few days. We took this over and made it go smoothly and let the audience see that it is already One succeeded.”

In the film, the “Big Six” Lu Chunli played by Ma Li has brought the “March 8 Red Banner Bearers”, an excellent group of female laborers, to the public’s attention again. She always remembers the honor of “March 8 Red Banner Bearer”, constantly demands herself with strict standards, integrates her personal destiny into the collective honor, continues to shine in her own field, and is always ready to continue to fight for the revitalization and development of the factory.

Ma Li said that she was four or five months pregnant when she received the invitation for this play, and she had already given birth to her baby for three months when she was filming. The power of a great woman, the power of a mother. I think I am very lucky to be able to play such a great role after becoming a mother. I hope this film will bring you not only the mutual cherishing and trust between husband and wife, but also There is the great maternal love between mother and son. For the sake of children, parents are willing to give up their own lives, so we must be filial to our parents and accompany them more, not only filial piety, but also obedience.”

“Hello, Brother” uses a humorous tone, starting from the contradiction between father and son, and gradually extending to the story of mutual redemption of three family members. Starting from the details of life, it touches people’s hearts with “truth”, shows the relationship between parents and children in contemporary families, presents a real life state that is full of resonance, and narrows the distance with the audience.

The solid story and profound emotional background also won the recognition and praise of the guests. Shen Teng said that he was so moved that he wept two bags of paper, “I was moved and happy. The acting skills of my brothers and sisters gave me a big drop. I think such a good film is worth watching by all audiences.” It is reported that “Hello, Brother” also invited Shen Teng to play Brother Qiang, but Shen Teng was performing a drama for Happy Twist, and there was no schedule. Shen Teng praised it and said, “I can’t act it, Jia Bing is too good.”

Text / reporter Xiao Yang