News on August 27, recently, according to the real-time data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, Actor Ma Li starred in the movie with a cumulative box office of over 15 billion in mainland China , becoming the first actress in the history of Chinese-language films to reach a box office of 15 billion. Most of the 15 billion box office contributions came from the Happy Twist series of comedies, including “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, “This Killer Is Not Too Calm”, “Shy Iron Fist”, “Charlotte Trouble” and so on.

Notably,The movie “Alone to the Moon” starring her has a real-time cumulative box office of 2.794 billion.

It was previously reported that in order to simulate the real moon surface, the crew used 15 studios totaling over 40,000 square meters.The crew laid 200 tons of sand and gravel to simulate lunar dust in a 6,000-square-meter studio, and built a lunar base in 100% real scenes. 95% of the entire film involves special effects.

It is understood that the story of “Walking to the Moon” took place in 2033. In order to resist the impact of asteroids and save the earth, humans deployed the Moon Shield plan on the moon. The meteorite struck early, and when all the crew evacuated urgently, the maintenance worker Duguyue (played by Shen Teng) missed the evacuation notice from the team leader Ma Lanxing (played by Ma Li) because of an accident, and landed on the moon alone.

Unexpectedly, the Moon Shield plan failed, and Duguyue became “the last human being in the universe” and began his life of breaking pots on the moon.