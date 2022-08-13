Home Entertainment Ma Sichun and Wang Junkai’s “Broken Bridge” pre-sale exceeded 40 million in summer and the total box office exceeded the same period last year.
Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Text) As of 7:30 am on August 13, the suspenseful crime film “Broken Bridge” directed by Li Yu and starring Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai and Fan Wei exceeded 35 million yuan at the first-day pre-sale box office. A few days ago, the total pre-sale box office exceeded 40 million yuan.

“Broken Bridge” accounted for 29.8% of the first-day previews, which was close to 33.3% of “Lonely Walk on the Moon”. Judging from the pre-sale attendance rate, it was no suspense to win the box office championship on that day.

As of August 12, the cumulative total box office in August was 1.88 billion yuan, which is close to the 2.051 billion yuan in the whole month of August last year. From June to August, the summer period is three months, and the total box office has also exceeded that of the same period last year. Driven by several popular films such as “Jurassic World 3″, “Life Events”, “The Detective War”, “Lonely Walk on the Moon” and “Broken Bridge”, the market recovery is obvious.Return to Sohu, see more

