China News Service, Beijing, October 13 (Liu Yue) I have to say that the competition on the big screen in recent years has become increasingly fierce. When commercial films with high investment, big IP, and strong plot go hand in hand, a minority-themed literary and artistic film about the joys and sorrows of small people will most likely be labeled as “not favored” – such as the movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” .

More competitive than theatrical films are actresses on the big and small screens. The “age of middle-aged girls” is coming, and the sisters are busy in the group, business, transformation, good singing and dancing, but also beautiful, and an actress who has low production output, infrequent personal business, and has been silent in the public eye for a long time, It was also excluded from the “flow” team-for example, Ma Su, the heroine of “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”.

However, “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, which was not optimistic, was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the “Tiantan Award” at the 12th Beijing Film Festival, and won a high score of 7.2 on Douban. The heroine Ma Su made a breakthrough with the film. The performance has completed self-expansion and won unanimous praise from the audience.

This is a movie from afar, like a prose poem, and a story about an encounter with an actress who has gone through life practice and embarked on a new journey.

“Prairie Mother” challenged the actors not to destroy the image

“The End of the Sea is a Prairie” is directed by Er Dongsheng, starring Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, A Yunga, etc. The film is based on real historical events. It tells the story of a severe natural disaster in New China in the late 1950s. About 3,000 orphans from southern cities were taken to the prairie and given to simple and kind-hearted herdsmen for adoption.

On the grassland, all the anxiety and pain of the children will be resolved by the true love and love of the world. “Sarina” played by Ma Su is a simple and great grassland Eji (mother). When she received the role, she was a little apprehensive, because she was too far away from a native Mongolian woman: “Before making this movie, I had never walked into the grasslands, and had no idea about the life of herdsmen. .”

Experiencing life and understanding characters is the basis for actors to create characters. Therefore, Ma Su went to Inner Mongolia before starting to learn Mongolian language and local customs, and ate and lived with herdsmen. In the end, the “Sarina” presented in the film lost all the characteristics that belonged to “Ma Su”-she wore two big braids, smiled honestly and brightly, and there were traces of years in the wrinkles, like a most ordinary person. Prairie mother.

Movie stills.Respondents provided

Herdsmen who work hard all year round cannot have skin that can be broken by bullets, and the appearance of the vicissitudes of life means that the actors need to sacrifice their appearance to highlight the characteristics of the characters. Therefore, during the shooting, the makeup artist deepened the spots on Ma Su’s face and the wrinkles in the nasolabial folds, making the whole face look rougher.

“I like this look very much. Every wrinkle on her face, including her shape, her speech and manners, tells us what Sarina has experienced on that grassland.” Ma Su believes that there is no such thing as an actor. Image, restore the character should be: “When I entered the role, I was no longer Ma Su himself. Everything serves the character, and I can’t have any selfishness.”

“Appearance can’t stand time, but a good character can. It is eternal and eternal.”

There is a “stupid way” to learn Mongolian, Ma Su asks Ayunga for help

Half a month before the start of the film, director Er Dongsheng suddenly informed all the actors that the filming would be done in Mongolian after the start of the film. For the Han girl Ma Su, this was a daunting task. As a typical sticky language, the Mongolian version has more complicated lines, and the pronunciation also needs to follow strict harmonic rules-this makes Ma Su extremely stressed and anxious every day: “I spend all my time reciting Mongolian, Because only when I know it by heart can my language, mental activity and behavior be unified and make the character real.”

She recalled a major scene in the movie: “There was a scene at an adoption conference. I wanted to introduce myself and fight for the opportunity to adopt a child. When people fight for rights, they should be confident and confident, and they should not stumble and need to You completely act out the self-expression of people who lived at that time, and it’s really hard to memorize the lines.”

Movie stills.Respondents provided

“There is nothing difficult in the world, only those who have a heart”, this is Ma Su’s summary of this Mongolian learning experience. In fact, before Director Er Dongsheng gave the order, she made some preparations in advance, and also asked for help from the Mongolian actor Ayunga on the same crew. Ma Su recalled, “I called him and said, Brother G, can you teach me a phrase in life every day? Then he taught me word by word, starting with dinner, hello, goodbye, and thank you, and gave me a great deal of Help. People are so busy, and they take the time to be a language teacher for me. I am really grateful to him.”

In the movie, Sarina has a small book of Chinese characters left by her husband Idel. In reality, Ma Su also has a booklet for learning Mongolian, and the booklet is densely populated with phonetic characters. She teased herself that this is “a good memory is not as good as a bad writing”: “Because the time is limited and I can’t study systematically, I used the most ‘stupid’ method, like when I first started learning English when I was a child, I used Chinese characters for the more than 100 lines. Writing it down in transliteration, working overtime to read it and memorizing it, this muscle memory works very well, and it is very effective in the end.”

Ma Su’s booklet on Mongolian transliteration.Source: Masu Weibo

Whether the actor is attentive or not, the most sensitive person is often the audience, and they never hesitate to praise those who study hard. After the movie was released, many viewers left messages to Ma Su, asking if she was a Mongolian actress, and suspected that the lines were added later. “When they thought that I might be Mongolian, they had already thrown away the shadow of myself. This voice is too important to me and is the best encouragement and support.”

“Many people have a new understanding and affirmation of my performance, which is what this film brings to me.”

Life is like a practice, you can find your direction only by seeing yourself clearly

After the release of “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, many viewers asked, where has Ma Su been all these years? Indeed, in recent years, the output of her works has not been high, and she has always kept a low profile in the public eye. The flamboyant and outspoken “beautiful horse” seems to have not appeared for a long time.

You must know that, as the first post-80s generation of flying golden eagle Huading, who holds excellent masterpieces such as “Beijing Youth” and “Women Like Flowers”, the former Ma Su is very proud, and his status in the industry is unquestionable. However, in recent years, her career has entered a bottleneck period.

Fortunately, in 2020, Ma Su ushered in a small turning point. On the stage of the second season of “Actors, Please Be In Your Place”, she received an “S” card from Er Dongsheng. This recognition prompted the two to collaborate for the second time in “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”. Ma Su said that he cherished this opportunity very much. “It’s true that I encountered some difficulties, but isn’t it clear that the clouds and mists are now clear to see the moon?” Ma Su smiled and said that she believes that life will experience some ups and downs, and she needs self-awareness, self-examination, and a good attitude to face it.

Movie stills.Respondents provided

Ma Su is a typical Heilongjiang girl – cheerful, straightforward and optimistic. She attributed her previous predicament to being lost in herself, “I simplified many complex things and lacked thinking and judgment. This is a problem of self-awareness, and I don’t blame anyone, because I grew up with this experience. stand up.”

In the face of some doubts about his own character, Ma Su said bluntly: “I have no problem with my human nature, and my three views are no problem. I am very sure about this. But some things are unclear, so don’t go there again. I said it. I have reviewed it, and time has told me what to do and what not to do.”

Knowing the world without being worldly, the calendar is smooth and naive. The most precious thing in this world is that even after encountering the cruelty of reality, it still holds expectations for people and maintains love for life. As Ma Su said: “Life is a practice, and you can find your direction only by seeing yourself clearly. But my original intention remains the same. I will always be a warm-hearted person. I will help the old lady cross the road, and I will help my side without hesitation. friend.”

“I still hope that I am the sunny and optimistic Ma Su who was looking forward to everything beautiful.”

Masu’s photo.Respondents provided

An excerpt from the interview follows:

China News Service: How does it feel to work with Director Er Dongsheng again?

Masu:I especially like filming with Director Er, he will change a lot of my previous perception of acting. He is like a helmsman, he will set a tone for us, regulate the performance at the moment, and lead us to complete good roles, but he will not interfere too much.

Every time he gives me a new acting experience. Originally, I was an extroverted person, and the characters I created were relatively tense and expressive. But “Sarena” does not have too many emotional waves, it is a life-like performance state, and it is also a new challenge and experience for me. It turns out that it’s not about passion or being outspoken that is the expression. I can also play introverted and energetic plays. I liked this creation very much, and I saw my own bland and layered performance in the finished film.

He was quite daring and asked me to play an ethnic minority mother, including this time he asked me to speak Mongolian throughout the whole process, which is very difficult to achieve in a short period of time. But he just let me do it, and I did it too, which is a very enjoyable thing.

China News Service: What kind of actor do you think Chen Baoguo is?

Masu:It’s a pity that I have no rivalry with Mr. Chen Baoguo this time. Teacher Baoguo is a role model for us to respect and learn from. I hope that one day I can become such a good actor with both virtue and art. As Director Er said, he is the pinnacle and backbone of our movie, and we feel empowered with him.

The shooting environment on the grassland is very bad, the sun is shining and the wind is blowing. One day I saw Teacher Bao Guo sitting alone on the grassland with an umbrella. Because there was no place to block the sun, I felt that the umbrella was shaking, but he Just waiting quietly, without any distractions, this professionalism is especially worth learning.

Movie stills.Respondents provided

China News Service: The lineup this time also includes actor A Yunga. How did he perform?

Masu:I think he’s doing well. He is Mongolian himself, and he is very familiar with and understand the grassland culture. Because Wang Qiang and I are both Han, his arrival has made the Mongolian atmosphere of our family of three even stronger. He told us many details of life and brought us help and confidence.

His light on the stage is very dazzling, and his singing is super nice, such as our ending song, which is very affectionate. He is a very good all-round actor, but he positions himself as a musical actor. I feel a little humble, he can develop in any field.

He was very serious, and the crew came to me as soon as he came and said he wanted to know about the shooting situation. Because I had to memorize the Mongolian lines, I was the only one who got the script ahead of time. He asked me if I wanted it, and said that I should quickly understand the whole movie. Even in private, he will discuss the role with us very seriously, and polish a scene several times.

China News Service: In the past few years, opportunities and challenges have coexisted in the performing arts industry. How do you view this phenomenon?

Masu:Business ability and professional attitude are the minimum bottom line that should be maintained in all walks of life. The four words “Shuangxin of virtue and art” are what I have always pursued, and are also the norm in life.

The industry will have troughs and peaks. When we are in the troughs, we must do our part as actors, settle well, speak with our works, and use our enthusiasm for the industry to maintain and protect us. occupation and identity, do your best. It is not necessarily a bad thing to keep the best and most professional people in the industry. Stick to yourself, let more audiences recognize it, let the director recognize it, and there will be more good works.

Always have a heart that looks forward to good wishes, don’t be depressed or depressed, as long as you have the ability, I firmly believe that gold will definitely shine.

Masu’s photo.Respondents provided

China News Service: In the past few years, the plight of actresses has been discussed repeatedly. What do you think of this issue?

Masu:The demand for themes in the market affects the employment rate of middle-aged actresses. I hope that there will be more themes, giving us actors who were young, rich in life experience, and able to express more opportunities. Whether it is experience, experience or perception, our age should be the most prosperous period of creativity. We have a lot of topics we want to discuss with our audience and emotions we want to express. If there are not many opportunities, it is a pity that this emotion can only be sealed.

Now that the predicament is in front of us, should we change ourselves, step out of our comfort zone, and make adjustments to the inertia of previous performances? Should you be more professional and pay more for character shaping? These are the self-cultivation of professional actors. Since there is no chance, we will find a way to change, let the director and producer see more possibilities in this actor, just like “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, this is the beginning of the change, and it gave me the driving force to break the status quo. and direction. (Finish)

[

责编：张晓荣 ]