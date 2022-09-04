Home Entertainment Ma Wang and Long Ma continue the front line? Emilia Clarke appeared in the cast of “Aquaman 2” – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Ma Wang and Long Ma continue the front line? Emilia Clarke appeared in the cast of “Aquaman 2” – Movie – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Ma Wang and Long Ma continue the front line? Emilia Clarke appeared in the cast of “Aquaman 2” – Movie – cnBeta.COM

Recently, some netizens found through a Google search that the name of “Dragon Mother” Emilia Clarke appeared in the cast of “Aquaman 2”. Fans have speculated that she will replace Amber Heard in the role of Queen of the Sea. Due to the scandal of the lawsuit with Depp, the external network launched a petition to ask for Amber Heard to be removed from “Aquaman 2”.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

It is understood that the petition has been signed by more than 4.6 million people. Although Warner Bros. has publicly rumored that it has no plans to completely remove Amber Heard’s scenes, there are rumors that some cuts have been made. In addition, the postponement of “Aquaman 2” seems to be deliberately reducing the adverse impact of public opinion on the film.

At present, the fact that Long Ma has joined the film has not been officially confirmed. If true, fans will expect to see “Dragon Ma” and “Ma Wang” holding hands again outside of “Game of Thrones”.

Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the action fantasy film Aquaman. It was previously set to release in North America on December 16, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, “Yahya Abdul-Madin, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park also return to star, Queen of the Sea” Amber Heard’s role is tentatively scheduled .

See also  How often does Fuxing take a bath?I’m afraid it’s more frequent than you and faster than you wash it-IT and Transportation-Railway

You may also like

The main creators of the movie “The End...

Tips for Perfect Makeup Matching with Different Styles...

Zodiac Daily Horoscope Good and Bad Prediction September...

The male protagonist of “Coquettish Lawyer”: I want...

Song Yuchen, President of Slush China, also serves...

Gathering three female directors “The World Has Her”...

The curtain of the hand in the new...

Who is the heroine of the Feihu Biography...

Su Huilun’s “Flower of Life” Gao Liu Concert...

The super simulator to test self-driving cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy