Recently, some netizens found through a Google search that the name of “Dragon Mother” Emilia Clarke appeared in the cast of “Aquaman 2”. Fans have speculated that she will replace Amber Heard in the role of Queen of the Sea. Due to the scandal of the lawsuit with Depp, the external network launched a petition to ask for Amber Heard to be removed from “Aquaman 2”.

It is understood that the petition has been signed by more than 4.6 million people. Although Warner Bros. has publicly rumored that it has no plans to completely remove Amber Heard’s scenes, there are rumors that some cuts have been made. In addition, the postponement of “Aquaman 2” seems to be deliberately reducing the adverse impact of public opinion on the film.

At present, the fact that Long Ma has joined the film has not been officially confirmed. If true, fans will expect to see “Dragon Ma” and “Ma Wang” holding hands again outside of “Game of Thrones”.

Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the action fantasy film Aquaman. It was previously set to release in North America on December 16, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, “Yahya Abdul-Madin, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park also return to star, Queen of the Sea” Amber Heard’s role is tentatively scheduled .