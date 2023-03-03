hello everyone. I’m Rintaro.

It’s already over this year ~.

Looking back on this year, I had a different time than last year.

It was the last year of my teenage years.

That’s why I was asked if I could do something, especially… (laughs).

Did you play a lot of “student roles” at work? I think it was fun to be able to live the lives of many different characters.

Men’s non-no models are already in their 4th year? (laughs)

I became a senior model in no time.

In addition, I decorated the cover of the separate volume. I was really happy. I’m happy to be in the top ranks this year.

Next is the cover of this magazine! aim!

Besides, I’m really happy that Shunsuke Michieda, also known as “Michiko” Mabudachi, has become a regular model, and I’m excited that there are more rivals in MEN’S NON-NO! (smile)

I hope we can shoot together someday.

And it seems that this will be the last blog of the year.

Thank you very much for reading this ignorant blog.

We hope to see you in 2023 ~.

Have a great new year!

see you.

