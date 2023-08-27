Home » Macaé Airport will operate with two runways after completion of the work
Macaé Airport will operate with two runways after completion of the work

by admin
Photo: Zurich Airports

In addition to allowing larger aircraft to land and take off, the new runway at Macaé Airport, which began construction in June this year, will make the terminal the only one in Brazil for offshore operations with two runways. With a total investment of BRL 220 million by Zurich Airport Brasil, the concessionaire that manages the airport, the work will be completed in April 2025.

When delivered, the new 1,410-meter-long runway will elevate the airport’s category and will be used to serve commercial flights. The airport, which today is homologated to receive class B aircraft, will be able to operate with code C aircraft, such as the Embraer 195. Currently, commercial flights are temporarily suspended to make construction feasible, but may be resumed from April 2024. The release in just 10 months is the result of a study carried out by Zurich Airport Brasil to optimize processes on site, in addition to expanding investment in construction.

The current runway will continue to be used for offshore operations. Even with the work in progress, the flights of rotary wing aircraft, such as helicopters, which today are the main movement of the Airport, continue to operate regularly. Currently, Macaé Airport accounts for around 55% of offshore operations in the region.

