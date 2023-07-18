Macaroni and cheese – naminhapanela.com

I am in love with this macaroni and cheese, certainly because it is delicious and super creamy. But in addition, it is easy to make and ends up being a version with ingredients that are simpler to find in any market.

Mac & Cheese

Very common in the United States, this recipe for super creamy macaroni and cheese ended up spreading all over the world.

It is likely to be successful not only because it is delicious, but also because it is a very practical recipe to prepare.

Which cheeses to use?

As the title of the recipe already says, the basis of this recipe is, without a doubt, cheese.

Originally, cheddar was used, which brings not only creaminess but also the characteristic color of the recipe. However, here in Brazil, we don’t find the same cheese they use abroad. Which is fresh and not the preparation full of additives and dyes that is sold around here.

That way, we’ll give you some cheese tips that can be used right below. In addition, we added an essential ingredient to bring a more yellowish color to the recipe, which will certainly make all the difference.

So, take note of the cheeses we recommend:

Emmental; Gruyere; Parmesan.

You are likely to wonder, what about mozzarella? In theory, it is a cheese that melts well, but depending on the brand, it may make your pasta stick too much. But yes, it is a possible option.

What pasta to use for this recipe?

Another difference between our recipe and the original version is the choice of dough. The most common type is the elbow (or elbow) which resembles a thinner penne, only rolled up.

However, chances are you won’t find this type of pasta so easily. So, around here, we opted for fusilli (screw), but penne and even ring can also be good options.

It is only important to pay attention to a super tip: leave your pasta very al dente, as it will finish cooking in the sauce.

For more tips on how to cook pasta perfectly, click here.

A crunchy touch that makes all the difference

In theory, you don’t need to finish your dough with this farofinha on top. But I highly recommend not giving it up, as it has an incredible crunchy touch.

Even if you don’t choose to brown it, it will still have that touch.

Prep Time:

5 minutes

Cook Time:

30 minutes

Total Time:

35 minutes

Creamy, delicious, and easy to make, this macaroni and cheese is simply amazing.

Ingredients

Pasta1 small onion;1 and 1/2 tablespoons of butter;1 and 1/2 tablespoons of wheat flour;1 teaspoon of sweet or smoked paprika;500 ml of whole milk at room temperature;250 g of grated cheese – we use emmenthal and parmesan; Salt and nutmeg to taste; 200 g of pasta. Crispy farofa – optional 1 stale French bread – firmer; 1/2 tablespoon of butter; or smoked.

Instructions

If you are going to make the crunchy farofinha, start with it. For this, process the bread. It is not necessary to leave it very thin; Then, in a frying pan, melt the butter, and then add the paprika and then the ground bread; Let it cool to get pretty crispy; Then, heat the water to cook your pasta. It is important to leave it well al dente. Meanwhile, in a pan, melt the butter and sauté the onion cut into very small pieces or grated; Lower the heat and let it fry a little; Then, add the milk little by little and with a fouet, mix well and dissolve the flour in the milk. Keep doing this process until the milk runs out; Then, over low heat and stirring constantly, let the sauce thicken well; Then, add salt and nutmeg to taste; Turn off the heat, add your grated cheese to the sauce and mix a little more;Lastly add the noodles and mix well for the sauce to cover all the pasta.

Notes

Paprika ends up being an optional ingredient, since it is not included in the traditional recipe, and here it assumes more the role of giving color than flavor; The taste of paprika is extremely delicate; a little more cheese on top, in addition to the crunchy farofinha (which should go last). However, in order not to dry the sauce too much, leave just enough time for the cheese to brown.

