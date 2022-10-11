Listen to the audio version of the article

To explain the meaning contained in the objects that the indigenous societies of the central Andes have left us, we must resort to the contribution of various disciplines, including anthropology, ethno-history, linguistics and art history. They provide us with an interpretative framework that helps us understand the contexts and the use of spaces and artifacts recovered from archeology.

Andean cosmovision

It is important to remember that the vast majority of ideas about the various original cosmologies were built on the basis of concepts, notions and categories which, at first, were interpreted by Spanish chroniclers to spread them in the Old World, from the ethnohistoric testimonies and the documentation of the Empire and the early colonial period (16th century AD) and, subsequently, reinterpreted with disciplinary studies in more recent times. It is also essential to keep in mind that this is a historical development that took place over thousands of years and over a vast territory. Therefore it is necessary to understand what we mean when we speak of Andean cosmovision, that is to say we mean a non-monolithic idea and which could differ from other previous perspectives, given that we are trying to describe a period of about 3,000 years of Andean history.

Heavily dependent on agriculture for their subsistence, the ancient societies of Peru believed that their terrestrial world was populated by beings, human and non-human, who interacted with each other, but also with the inhabitants of the underworld and with those of the beyond. In this world (Kay Pacha, in Quechua, the world of the here and now), the land is worked, canals are built and cleaned, agricultural terraces are erected, irrigation canals are dug and cleaned and furrows are plowed for sowing. Nothing happens here unless there is a favorable convergence of forces that come from above (from Hanan Pacha, the external, superior, celestial, visible world) that allows life: the light and heat of the sun. These forces must work in a complementary way with the water and the fertile substrate of the underground world (Uku Pacha, the world that is internal, hidden, damp and dark) to germinate plants. In the Andean cosmovision, in this world of human experience, forces that meet and, in this encounter, generate new movements, growth and life coexist.

Offerings to the Gods

According to this worldview, personal life, especially the life of the community, is possible only thanks to offerings to the Gods of the world above and the adoration of the dead from the world below. In this way, a relationship of mutual commitment is established which ensures the presence of the Sun – which gives the heat and light necessary for life – and water, which must irrigate the fields and fertilize the earth. Human life thus unfolds in a constant search for desired balances, in a world in which, however, imbalances frequently arise, such as those occasionally produced by torrential rains caused by the El Niño effect, or by severe droughts or devastating earthquakes.

The archaeological objects that we can see today on display in museum showcases come mainly from the burials of rulers, priests and priestesses of ancient Peru. Some of these objects, buried in the tombs, were used in various ceremonies, or were the garments that the political-religious leaders wore during their lives and which were then buried with them. Therefore they have the function of communicating the identities of their users both those on earth and those they would have assumed after death, to indicate the hierarchies and express the relationships of power existing in society.These objects were created to establish channels between the living and the dead, between humans and forces of nature, because in the world view of the original societies of the central Andes, objects could be considered animated beings in a world in which they interacted with others. Their messages acted in the specific context in which they took part – whether it was a party, a ceremony or a home or community ritual – and in agreement with the social agents who put them into action. All objects are an expression of the creative power of those who produced them and share a common animated essence: the life force that inspires everything existing on Earth, which in the Quechua language is called camaquen.