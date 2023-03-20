The ex-president Mauricio Macri traveled to the city of Rosario, Santa Fe, where he presented his book “Para qué” and also met with the mayor Pablo Javkin, leaders of the PRO and radicalism in the province. In an electoral tone, Macri harshly questioned the ruling party and was confident that Together for Change will govern again: “We are going to make Argentina’s fear disappear.”

In his political agenda this Monday, March 20, he had met with businessmen from the province and then visited the Municipality of Rosario, where he was with Mayor Javkin, provincial deputy Maximiliano Pullaro, senator Carolina Losada and deputies Federico Angelini and Gabriel Chumpitaz, among others.

In an act organized by the Libertad Foundation, at noon, the former president presented his book in the Metropolitan Hall of that city.

Mauricio Macri in Rosario: he presented his book and met with businessmen and political leaders.

There Macri referred to one of the most worrying issues in terms of security, and argued that “The fight against drug trafficking has to be a priority for the entire Argentine leadership.” “If we lose the feeling of freedom there is no future. We cannot be in the hands of these people who are advancing control of the entire society, we still have time, ”he said.

“We are going to do everything necessary so that not only in Rosario, but throughout the country so that Argentines see the drug trafficker in retreat again, that they see that the State controls again,” added the former head of state in an electoral tone. .

Among the questions he also spoke of the governor’s management, Omar Perotti: “We have to work in a network with the other security forces in the country. All that has to be done is the opposite of what was done in Santa Fe with Perotti, now he wants to reverse it, but the year is over. I hope that when Juntos por el Cambio governs, something will have changed, ”he said.

“This nightmare is going to be reversed,” said Mauricio Macri

In the words of Macri, “the current government has been complicit in the growth of crime.” “There are basic things that one cannot do, we cannot be scared, this is the consequence of perverse policies”, he continued and considered: “You have to invest again, use intelligence, work in coordination and together. Here they do not work together, not even with their own party, they are world champions of madness, ”he said.

Macri presented his book at the Rosario Metropolitan Hall.

“We are going to make Argentina’s fear disappear,” he assured in another section of his public appearance.

“We have already shown that we can do good things, those lies that fall are now opportunities to work in a healthy way, as a team, being part of the world, we cannot continue supporting dictatorships, everything is a combo. We had done a lot with a lot of effort, not without mistakes, but we had arrived at a correct course. You will have to make the effort to get there. We Argentines are empowering ourselves, this nightmare is going to be reversed,” Macri closed.

