Macri replied to Cristina Kirchner: “It should be a little more serious, not so tacky”

The ex-president Mauricio Macri He responded this Tuesday, August 8, to the vice president Cristina Kirchner for his tweet about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and considered that “it should be a little more serious, not so tacky“.

“First, she should remember that she is acting vice president and former president. She should express herself in a slightly more serious way, not so tacky. Second, I think that the important thing is not that Cristina, (Sergio) Massa, (Alberto) lose. Fernández or La Cámpora. The important thing is that we leave behind these destructive ideas, which have impoverished usall this narrative”, highlighted Macri.

The crossing occurred because this Monday the former president said that “the Fund propitiated this trap And now that he’s here, he’s going to have to collaborate.”

Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri.

Cristina Kirchner to Macri about the IMF: "If you brought it, daddy"

On her social networks, the head of the Senate responded: “Really? You’re kidding me! How come the Fund is already here? If you brought it, daddy… Take charge of something sometime in your life. Oh my God!”.

Given this, Macri considered that she had been “tacky” in her statements and spoke of “the lies“of Kirchnerism in statements to the channel LN+while saying that he regretted “accepting the world‘s help”.

“The first is that it can be issued and that nothing happens, ignoring that this brings inflation and debt. They received a surplus from Duhalde and our balance. They had no reason to get into debt,” Macri considered.

Sergio Massa revealed why he thinks Mauricio Macri hates him

“Second, the debt. They didn’t get us out of debt. Lie. This is the government in the history of Argentina that took on the most debt. Don’t lie anymore”, Macri listed, which he named as a “third lie” that “they say that an organization of bad people wants to harm you”.

“I made a decision that I do not regret, which was to accept help from the world, because the Fund represents the world. It represents the world so much that the rate they charge is symbolic, it is less than half of what commercial banks charge It is six times less than Massa is using it by burning Anses bonds to support cash with liquidation,” the former president stressed.

Mauricio Macri.

And on the subject he expressed: “The lie is completed in that, because of the Fund, all this occurs. Did they pay the Fund? No, they didn’t pay you anything. They asked for and owe him more. They only paid debts from their period that were due and that the world financial system no longer wanted to refinance because there was a risk that they would return.”

“The fourth lie, which she also throws in my face, luckily, everyone remembers that I was against it, is the confiscation and subsequent expropriation of YPF, the darkest business in the history of Argentina, which will cost Argentines more than 10 billion dollars. On top of that, they stopped the push for oil development because that maneuver delayed the development of Vaca Muerta. Meanwhile, she boasts of starting her campaign with Massa with that ‘genius’, Macri highlighted.

