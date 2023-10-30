Home » Macron bans inclusive writing in France: “The masculine makes the neutral”
No more dots between words, asterisks, incomprehensible dashes or formulas you’ve never heard before. President Emmanuel Macron is sounding the charge against inclusive writing, generally used to avoid gender disparity. The French language must not “give in to the spirit of the time”, said the resident of the Elysée during the inauguration of the Cité internationale de la langue française in Villers-Cotterêts, a small town between Paris and Reims which was the birthplace of Alexandre Dumas . In other words, let’s avoid following passing fashions and focus on the beauty of our language, “a symbol of national unity, freedom and universalism”. “The masculine makes the neutral”, the head of state reiterated amidst applause from the audience, recalling a rule that is as basic as it is mistreated according to the president.

A direct attack, that of Macron, which arrived while the Senate is beginning to debate the bill that aims to ban this type of writing. Among the measures contained in the text, already approved by the Culture, Education and Communication commission, there are those that make illegal the use of an inclusive style in the drafting of official documents, but also of contracts, internal company regulations and legal documents. The law, prepared by the centre-right Republican party and opposed by the left, also prohibits the use of neologisms, such as “iel”, born from the mix between “il” (he) and “elle” (she) .

The debate on inclusive writing in France had already emerged in 2021, when then Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer banned it in schools, arguing that Molière’s language must not be “shredded or ruined”. On that occasion Blanquer had taken issue above all with the midpoint used to separate the masculine and feminine endings in a word. Macron seems to resume his former minister’s fight in the name of an unspecified linguistic sovereignism aimed at protecting what is the “cement of the Nation” even more indispensable “in a moment in which we are once again divided, in which the hatred, in which they would like to pit communities against each other.” And with the inauguration of the first center in the world dedicated to the French language, opened in a Renaissance castle, Macron wants to send a message to the opposition and his fellow citizens about the desire to preserve French from an unspecified linguistic threat.

