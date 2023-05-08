Macron leads the tribute at the end of the IIGM in Europe

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron led a traditional ceremony Monday on the Champs-Elysees in Paris to commemorate the day World War II ended in Europe in 1945.

Along with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A band was playing La Marseillaise.

To limit disruptions amid protests against Macron and his controversial pension reform, police have banned crowds around the ceremony area in the French capital and in Lyon, where the president would travel later on Monday.

The authorities were vigilant to prevent a cacerolazo, an act in which people bang pots and pans in protest, distract attention from the acts of remembrance.

In Lyon, Macron would pay tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron would visit the Montluc prison, where Moulin was held and tortured by the Gestapo.

