Macross: Spectral releases reverb and delay-based multi-effects plug-in Spacer

Spacer is a modular creative effects plug-in that allows users to explore new dimensions of sound in a variety of combinations, merging time and space.

Spacer features five effect modules that can be rearranged and combined, including Algorithmic, Convolution, Particle Reverb and Simple, Particle Delay. Each module has its own specific parameters, presets and output EQ. At the end of the process are various processing effects such as Chorus, 3D Expansion, Saturation, Width, Presence, Haas Effect, and Vintage Aging.

Features

Three reverbs (algorithmic, convolution, particle)

Two delays (easy, particle)

Modular system with reorderable effects

150 global presets and 200 module presets

Voice changing technology powered by Zynaptic

Independent two-band equalizer (post module)

Mix and gain controls for each effect

Module and global parameter randomization

110 impulse response types, user importable

Presence and Air EQ controls

Multi-part chorus module

vintage aging effect

Output signal saturation adjustment

Haas Effect Control

Spacer is available for Windows / Mac (compatible with Apple silicon) systems, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats, first release special: $69 (original price: $119), and the discount ends on December 5, 2022.

The official website can download the trial version: https://spectral-plugins.com/products/spacer