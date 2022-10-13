Macross: Spectral releases reverb and delay-based multi-effects plug-in Spacer
Spacer is a modular creative effects plug-in that allows users to explore new dimensions of sound in a variety of combinations, merging time and space.
Spacer features five effect modules that can be rearranged and combined, including Algorithmic, Convolution, Particle Reverb and Simple, Particle Delay. Each module has its own specific parameters, presets and output EQ. At the end of the process are various processing effects such as Chorus, 3D Expansion, Saturation, Width, Presence, Haas Effect, and Vintage Aging.
Features
- Three reverbs (algorithmic, convolution, particle)
- Two delays (easy, particle)
- Modular system with reorderable effects
- 150 global presets and 200 module presets
- Voice changing technology powered by Zynaptic
- Independent two-band equalizer (post module)
- Mix and gain controls for each effect
- Module and global parameter randomization
- 110 impulse response types, user importable
- Presence and Air EQ controls
- Multi-part chorus module
- vintage aging effect
- Output signal saturation adjustment
- Haas Effect Control
Spacer is available for Windows / Mac (compatible with Apple silicon) systems, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats, first release special: $69 (original price: $119), and the discount ends on December 5, 2022.
The official website can download the trial version: https://spectral-plugins.com/products/spacer