We anticipate the opening article of the Women’s Fashion Special of Moda 24 on newsstands tomorrow with Il Sole 24 Ore. The 28-page special collects the numbers and interviews and recounts the challenges of the sector in 2023. There are also new collections and beauty products on show.

Italian fashion, together with the so-called connected sectors, last year managed to win the battle with the negative economic situation and was able to create economic value: just under 100 billion euros in turnover, 30 billion in trade surplus, given that it photographs the difference between exports and imports and, in this case, the strategic importance of Italian fashion in global business.

Yet the challenges are not over: 2023 opened with cautious optimism linked to the lowering of the gas price and the positive forecasts on declining inflation, but the companies in the supply chain are weighed down by having absorbed the increases to avoid spilling them on the final consumer. Which has had to deal with a drop in purchasing power due to the increase in the cost of living, from bills to air travel. And revenues, according to the Fashion economic trends of Camera moda, are expected to grow by 4% against +18% in 2022.

The fashion system must therefore deal with a slowdown on the horizon. But also with the awareness of having somehow emerged strengthened both by the pandemic two-year period and by the year of war that followed; made in Italy has been able to establish itself abroad with double-digit growth in almost all markets, driven “technically” by the weakness of the euro but also by the ever-increasing appreciation that international customers show towards “made in Italy”. This interest is confirmed by the M&A operations which have seen large groups (Lvmh in the front row) acquire historic façonisti in an attempt to ensure an “intact” section of the supply chain.

As we tell in the pages of this special dedicated to women’s fashion, values ​​are what “drives” the purchases of the new generations: global values ​​(such as quality and sustainability), but also local ones: companies have understood this, (even if only for marketing purposes) they create ad hoc auspicious collections for the Chinese New Year or for Ramadan, they hire Korean pop stars as global ambassadors, and they are painstakingly trying to transform a world that has so far shone in appearance – with ideals of beauty that, while different according to the era, have been standardized in their own way – in a world of substance.