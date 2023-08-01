Home » Madeira appears in 8 environments of CASACOR Minas!
Madeira appears in 8 environments of CASACOR Minas!

Madeira appears in 8 environments of CASACOR Minas!

Tânia Salles – Master Suite and Closet. CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023 project. (Daniel Mansur/CASACOR)

Whether in furniture, flooring or joinery, wood brings that rustic touch e cozy to the environment, while reinforcing the elegance of the decor. for being a material atemporalwood is an excellent bet for long-term decoration.

This year, the CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023 cast reinforced this trend in 8 environments and showed that wood, in contrast to other elements, creates a mix of textures impressive. Check it out in the gallery below!

CASACOR Service Minas Gerais 2023

Where: Casa Ferolla, at Rua Domingos do Prata, 631 – Santo Antônio Belo Horizonte (MG)
When: from July 15th to September 3rd, 2023
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, from 2 pm to 9 pm (ticket office closes at 9 pm, visitation until 10 pm). Saturdays, from 12:00 to 21:00 (ticket office closes at 21:00, visitation until 22:00). Sundays, from 12:00 to 19:00 (ticket office closes at 19:00, visitation until 20:00)

Digital box office:
https://appcasacor.com.br/events/minas-gerais-2023

Total income values:
From Tuesday to Friday – BRL 80 (full) and BRL 40 (half)
Saturdays and Sundays – BRL 90 (full) and BRL 45 (half)

