Madeline: The Sweet and Elegant Daughter Style for Autumn and Winter Fashion

The daughter of “Madeleine” is the latest fashion trend to hit the streets, inspired by the sweet and elegant dessert. This autumn and winter, the rich, noble and elegant style is making a comeback, bringing the image of a carefree, wealthy girl to the forefront of fashion. The trend, similar to the popular “Maillard” style, is characterized by elements of taffeta, tweed, pearls, bows, petal collars, and blingbling diamonds, giving off a noble and luxurious vibe.

The “Madeleine” style, synonymous with wealthy ladies, is emphasized by the most representative brand, CHANEL. The fashion house showcased a large number of tweed suits, high-waisted A-line skirts, jacquard cardigans, and other items that perfectly capture the essence of the “Madeleine” style. Other brands like Miu Miu, Self-portrait, and even a Russian niche brand are also leading the way in this trend, making it the go-to style for this season.

The key to nailing the “Madeleine” look is a soft tweed jacket, which exudes a sense of wealth and elegant sophistication. Paired with a high-waisted A-line skirt or knitted jacket, and adding accessories such as pearls and bows, the “Madeleine” style creates a unique balance between playfulness and maturity.

Whether you’re attending a formal event or looking for a sophisticated work outfit, the “Madeleine” style offers a versatile and stylish wardrobe option. The tasteful and refined look of the trend is set to be a fashion-forward choice for the coming season.

Is this trendy autumn and winter fashion your next style goal? The “Madeleine” style is making a statement in the fashion world and is definitely worth a try.

This article is reproduced from “Red Show GRAZIA” – a must-read for all the latest fashion trends and news.

