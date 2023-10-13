Mademoiselle in London – La Stampa

It opened on September 16 at the Victoria and Albert Museum. And it announced itself as an event. This is the first exhibition entirely dedicated to Coco Chanel in the United Kingdom: «Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto”. Very interesting in-depth materials immediately flocked to the Museum’s website. The sheet «What makes Chanel so iconic?» he is a real bigman for points. It summarizes in just a few pages the revolutionary essence of the couturière’s career, underlining that Coco had as a constant reference “the guiding principles of comfort, simplicity and portability”. Devoted to the point of obsession with her work, the designer has «continuously revisited and redefined the designs, pursuing the refinement and improvement of her vision of the modern woman’s wardrobe. For this reason, some pieces have become central to her distinctive style and are today considered iconic, internationally recognized figures of her fashion house.” The list of revolutionary elements and products starts here. First of all, jersey, elevated from an economical material used for men’s underwear to a precious resource for practical and ductile clothes: «the fluidity of the fabric and its lightness made it perfectly suited to the streamlined aesthetic and freedom of movement» that Chanel sought . Second, inevitable from then on, was the “little black dress” which could rank alongside the Ford car in terms of popularity. And black, more colorful than any colour, has remained central in Chanel’s research, in combinations of different fabrics and materials: “silk crepe, silk chiffon, satin, silk velvet and georgette”.

Next up is CHANEL N°5, the “cornerstone of the Chanel empire”. Created by the perfumer of Russian origin Ernest Beaux, who had been a supplier to the imperial court, the perfume is “composed of more than 80 ingredients including jasmine, ylang-ylang, sandalwood, May rose and neroli”. Among the ten proposals submitted by Beaux to Chanel’s judgement, she chose the fifth probably also in honor of her favorite number. Thus the legend was born. Moving forward, we find the tweed suit designed according to the criterion that “the clothes should be elegant but also comfortable to move around in”. A real must that was «the sartorial choice favored by many of the most celebrated women in the world in the fifties and sixties. High profile clients, including Princess Grace of Monaco, Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and Marlene Dietrich.” Then, in 1950, Coco’s choice to «allow ready-to-wear copies» was memorable. The initiative allowed the widespread diffusion of her suit, making it accessible even to those women who would not have been able to afford a high fashion item. In short, an original and worthy fashion idea. Another pillar of Chanel style, the 2.55 bag. Obeying the principle of the absolute necessity of accessories «for the concept of a harmonious silhouette», these responded to a «pragmatic vision of fashion and offered recognizable codes that emphasized the unity of style». The 2.55 bag took its name from the month and year in which it was born. Well equipped with pockets, lined in red to allow you to easily see inside, it soon became a cult object. Furthermore, the shoes made in two matching colors. Ideal for any outfit, they were created by Massaro specifically for Chanel in 1957. Finally, costume jewellery, the bijoux much loved by Coco who had a large personal collection of them. Her siding “for bijoux was a radical challenge to accepted notions of good and bad taste.” Her favorite motifs were flowers, stars, suns and, inspired by Coco’s own zodiac sign, the lion’s head. In this very vast field, Mademoiselle worked with the best designers and jewelers in Europe. Among them, a point of Italian pride in an entirely French story, also our Fulco di Verdura.