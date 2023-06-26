Mademoiselle Plume Rouge – Dark Doom Jazz from Switzerland – Editor’s recommendation

Miss Red Feather

Origin: Switzerland

Genre: Experimental / Dark Doom Jazz

Influences from: ambient, drone, jazz, post rock

Side fact: The members of the duo used to play in a jazz art rock band called Poppins together

Anyone who feels a strong affinity for experimental and avant-garde sounds is in the hands of the Swiss duo Miss Red Feather possibly just right. Frederic Minor and Stéphane Povitch Augsburger have been under this banner since their foundation in 2018 on various stages in the Geneva / Zurich area, dedicated to more experimental sounds.

And the loosely structured sound collages underlaid with bass and guitar lines can be described as nothing less. In the subgenre known as doom jazz, the two actors take the liberty of putting together thematically related samples and loops with instrumental accompaniment in a coherent and mood-related manner.

Apokalyptischer Doom Jazz

This aegis followed Miss Red Feather already on their debut work Junkie Movie Music from 2021. At the end of last year, with the release of the current album Horror Politics Concept and claim taken to the extreme.

And this is exactly what can weigh on the delicate mind of the reviewer. In line with the current political situation, dystopian, almost apocalyptic images are drawn and the American writer is also quoted Ezra Pound, whose shift to the right, due to his admiration for the Mussolini regime and resignation to the current situation, is symbolic of the worldwide political shift to the right.

The big black elephant in the middle of the system

Like a shadow over the existing conditions, like the name of the first song A Shadow Over The Parliament suspects. This and the following Black Mass In The Senate pack the desolation of civilization in lonely bass lines, which are underlaid with sparsely arranged effects and noises as well as occasional saxophone inserts and very authentically symbolize how the shift to the right is eating through society like an ulcer.

The effect achieved is excellently complemented by the artwork by the Swiss graphic designer Alexis Sgouridis, who took to heart the work of the early Expressionist film architects and whose work appears to have come from a Fritz Lang film.

Friends of experimental music constructs, with a maximum yield compared to minimally used musical and instrumental means should Miss Red Feather definitely give it a chance. Both of the albums released so far should appeal to cineastes with a penchant for loosely woven jazzy song structures and melancholy visions of society.

Line Up

Stéphane Povitch Augsburger – guitar, effects, loops

Frédéric Minner – bass, saxophone, effects, loops

