Madison Violet Eleven Tour 2023

Event: 24.02.2023, Haus Ringerbrüggen, 49824 Emlichheim

Origin: You have

Ticket: 22,50 €

Genre: Folk / Country Rock

I have to admit one thing in advance. So far, I’ve been the Canadian folk country women’s power duo Madison Violet completely unknown from Toronto, Canada. Apparently they already had quite a bit of live presence in Germany behind them. And at least the male support on the keyboards and on the bass has obviously chosen Germany as his new adopted country.

And since the two Canadians also released their current album Eleven at the start, an extensive tour of Germany seemed logical not only to them. The start of this 24-date tour was the stop on February 24th, 2023 at the cultural site Haus Ringerbrüggen in Emlichheim, Lower Saxony.

Female Fronted Folk Pop

The approximately 150 guests present were almost exclusively seated and were able to view the well-lit stage of the Kulturhaus. The stage was supplemented by an obligatory merch stand and a bar for drinks. After the long period of drought, however, the organizers were happy to be able to resume regular operations and to be able to welcome such a top-class act in their own home with the award-winning Canadians.

The guests present were Madison Violet largely unknown. This changed that evening when the two multi-instrumentalists Brenley MacEachern and Lisa MacIsaac showed their best sides. Both showed passionate and technically adept engagements on the acoustic guitars and in terms of vocals, Lisa MacIsaac also proved to be a whirlwind on the violin.

Emotional and true to life in a beautiful ambience

Madison Violet promote their latest album Eleven, so it’s hardly surprising that a good portion of the 16 tracks featured are from the new work with their caravan studio as cover art. Those were Utah as well as The Sycamore, Sweet Desperado, Here For You To Love, Golden Embers and Not Allowed To Love You. The current pieces were supplemented by older pieces from the previous albums.

Like for example The Ransom from the 2009 album No Fool’s For Trying. The own songs were entertainingly supplemented with a cover version of Menopause Party, a song by Maja Francis about the female menopause and the Leo Sayer Cover You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

The two musicians were in an excellent mood that evening and knew how to keep the audience happy with entertaining announcements during the breaks. The semi-acoustic songs convinced with the emotional performance of the two, with the great violin playing and the personal and true-to-life lyrics between melancholy and pure joie de vivre. All this resulted in a very entertaining evening and for one or the other certainly reflective minutes afterwards.

Anyone who still has time for a quiet concert in March and is not averse to female folk pop should be Madison Violet recommended in every second.

