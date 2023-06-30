Madonna: “Queen of Pop” too sick to get out of bed

After her collapse, Madonna was apparently discharged from the hospital. The singer is reportedly currently recovering from her illness at home. However, her condition does not appear to be particularly good.

Sorge a Pop-Ikone Madonna! After a collapse, the 64-year-old had to be treated in intensive care. The reason for her bad condition: a “severe bacterial infection”. The music legend has put her tour on hold for the time being. The singer is currently recovering at home. However, like the US portal “TMZ“Would like to know that Madonna is still doing badly.

Concern for Madonna: the singer throws up uncontrollably

Sources told TMZ that the “Material Girl” singer has been “puking uncontrollably” since being discharged from the hospital. According to the report, Madonna is currently at her home in New York, where she is said to be still battling the effects of her illness. According to insiders, the nausea started on Saturday, after which she suddenly collapsed shortly after. At the hospital, Madonna subsequently had to be intubated at least once, sources tell “Page Six“At the moment she is too weak to even get out of bed, according to sources close to the singer.

Madonna too weak to get out of bed! Were the tour rehearsals too much for the singer?

It had previously been speculated that the Grammy winner’s strict training schedule for her “Celebration” tour was the cause of her illness. It is said that Madonna would have practiced up to 12 hours a day for her upcoming world tour. However, insiders say Madonna ignored her symptoms and never saw a doctor because she wanted to focus fully on her upcoming tour, which was due to start on July 15. But nothing will come of it now. Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, said on Wednesday: “At this point we have to pause all commitments, including the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new tour start date and postponed shows. “

“Queen of Pop” has to postpone tour! Madonna wants to get back on stage as soon as possible

Despite her health problems, Madonna does not want to cancel her tour under any circumstances, according to people close to the “Queen of Pop”. “Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour. She had a blast rehearsing and wants to start again when she’s ready,” a source said. Exactly when that will be remains to be seen.

