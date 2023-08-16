Madonna Reschedules “Celebration Tour” Dates After Health Scare

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her “Celebration Tour” after having to postpone due to a health issue. The iconic singer was hospitalized in June after a bacterial infection and has been recovering at home ever since.

The announcement came from Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, who revealed that the North American leg of the tour will now take place immediately after the originally planned UK and European dates. Fans who had previously purchased tickets for the postponed shows will be able to use them for the rescheduled dates. However, some concerts will be canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement released by Live Nation, Madonna expressed her regret for the inconvenience caused to her fans and promised to make it up to them in the future.

Unfortunately, several shows have been canceled altogether, including the ones scheduled for Tulsa on July 27, Nashville on December 22, San Francisco on January 15, Las Vegas on January 18, and Phoenix on January 20. Ticket holders for these shows will receive a refund.

The “Celebration Tour” is set to kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October, followed by performances in various European countries throughout the rest of 2023. The North American leg will begin on December 13 in Brooklyn, at the Barclays Center.

Madonna, known as the queen of pop, is determined to make a comeback and deliver an unforgettable experience for her fans after her recovery. The rescheduled tour dates serve as a testament to her dedication to her craft and her desire to connect with her audience.

Fans can now look forward to experiencing Madonna’s electrifying performances and witnessing her unparalleled stage presence as she embarks on her long-awaited “Celebration Tour.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

