Madonna was found unconscious and is hospitalized fighting a bacterium

On Saturday, Madonna was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious. The renowned pop star, 64, received treatment in an intensive care unit while battling a serious bacterial infection.

Unfortunately, this situation forced the postponement of their much-anticipated 40th anniversary The Celebration tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15. Madonna’s sudden illness required her to be intubated at a New York City hospital, according to Page Six reports.

Maddona.

The singer’s manager, Guy O’Seary, confirmed the news through a post on Instagram, where he said the star was still “under medical care.” Madonna’s health has become a concern for her fans around the world, who hope for her speedy recovery and her return to the stage. Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, stayed by her side during her hospitalization.

The singer’s manager Guy O’Seary’s Instagram post

O’Seary’s post read: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a severe bacterial infection that led to her spending several days in ICU.”

Madonna.

‘His health is improving, however he is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for any rescheduled shows,” the statement said.

News in development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

