Madonna’s Delayed New York Show Sparks Fan Outrage

Madonna Makes New York Fans Angry During First U.S. Show

December 13 marked the beginning of Madonna’s United States tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and it did not go as smoothly as anticipated. The 65-year-old artist, performing in the U.S. for the first time since 2019, left her almost 20,000 fans waiting for almost three hours before finally taking the stage.

The delayed start to the concert led to frustration and disappointment among the eager audience. Madonna began her performance at 10:50 pm with the song “Nothing Really Matters,” but by then, many fans had already grown restless, voicing their displeasure with boos and screams.

Despite the delayed start, Madonna’s performance managed to partially calm the disgruntled fans, with many stating that the show was worth the wait. However, the singer offered no explanation for her tardiness, leaving her representatives yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

As the show continued with hits like “Holiday,” “Like A Prayer,” “Vogue,” and “Hung Up,” Madonna concluded her concert at 12:55 am, leaving fans with mixed feelings about the experience. Speculation arose about the cause of the delay, with some attributing it to health problems stemming from a bacterial infection that had previously caused delays in her tour.

Online, fans aired their grievances, expressing frustration and disappointment with Madonna’s delayed performance. Some even demanded refunds for their tickets. However, others defended the singer, stating that her late starts are part of the experience of seeing her live.

Madonna has two more performances scheduled at the Barclays Center on December 14 and 16, with an additional 45 dates planned for venues across the United States. The Celebration tour is expected to conclude in April 2024 with five dates at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, which will also be recorded for an upcoming tape.

Despite the rocky start in New York, fans remain eager to see Madonna perform, but whether she can smooth things over with her New York fans remains to be seen.

