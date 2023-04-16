MADSEN – First single from the new album

On April 14th In 2023, the first single from MADSEN’s ninth studio album “Hollywood” will be released with “Ein Bit Noise” on the band’s new label “Goodbye Logic Records”!
Madsen’s last “planned” album was called “Lichtjahre” and was released in 2018 – so ‘five years without singing’? – Not at all!
In the middle of the pandemic, the self-produced punk album “Well then not” was released, which quickly blossomed from what was originally a joking pastime into a fan favorite. Two years later, Sebastian Madsen’s solo excursion “A Bit of Soul” followed, during which he expressed his love for soul and blues music. But from now on it’s the turn of the core competence “rock”.
Consequently, the first single from the forthcoming Madsen album is called “A little noise” – the song is a statement of position, business card and invitation at the same time. Sebastian Madsen: “What makes me happy? What unfortunate? What I want? And above all: What do I not want? These questions occupied me when I was writing the lyrics to “A Bit of Noise”. I playfully wrote the verses during long car rides. No notepad or phone. It was like an internal cleansing. My friend and our keyboard player Lisa then contributed the refrain. This makes the song a crowd hug and already a Madsen live classic. We’ve never had a more beautiful opener for an album!”
MADSEN – “A Little Noise” (single)
The band’s ninth studio album is called “Hollywood” and will be released on August 18, 2023 via the band’s newly founded label “Goodbye Logic Records” distributed by Indigo / The Orchard and can be pre-ordered now.
The deluxe version of the album contains, in addition to “Hollywood” on vinyl and CD, a 7″ vinyl single with two exclusive non-album tracks, a songbook with all the chords/guitar tabs for the new songs and a Madsen tour pass on which streaming access to the complete Madsen concert in the sold-out Hamburger Sporthalle from 2019 in video form.
In the summer Madsen, of course, play numerous festival concerts and the next tour will not be long in coming.
MADSEN – Live 2023, further dates in preparation!
03.06. Gifhorn, Gifhorn Castle
06/17 Scheessel, Hurricane Festival
06/18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival
24.06. Oerlenbach, the Lutzi Festival is on
27.07. Regensburg, Piazza
07/28 Karpfenberg, Meeting House
12.08. Erfurt, Central Park
08/24 Gießen, Gießen Summer of Culture
MADSEN – „Hollywood“ – Tracklist
01. A little noise [Video]
02. Bridges
03. The best of me
04. Willi
05. Marry me
06. Hollywood
07. The tree
08. The same way home
09. Under the Radar
10. Rock’n’Roll
11. We still have the sun
Bonus 7″ (Deluxe Edition only!)
01. Somewhere in the world
02. Heart of Gold
