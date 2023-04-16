MADSEN – First single from the new album

On April 14th In 2023, the first single from MADSEN’s ninth studio album “Hollywood” will be released with “Ein Bit Noise” on the band’s new label “Goodbye Logic Records”!

Madsen’s last “planned” album was called “Lichtjahre” and was released in 2018 – so ‘five years without singing’? – Not at all!

In the middle of the pandemic, the self-produced punk album “Well then not” was released, which quickly blossomed from what was originally a joking pastime into a fan favorite. Two years later, Sebastian Madsen’s solo excursion “A Bit of Soul” followed, during which he expressed his love for soul and blues music. But from now on it’s the turn of the core competence “rock”.

Consequently, the first single from the forthcoming Madsen album is called “A little noise” – the song is a statement of position, business card and invitation at the same time. Sebastian Madsen: “What makes me happy? What unfortunate? What I want? And above all: What do I not want? These questions occupied me when I was writing the lyrics to “A Bit of Noise”. I playfully wrote the verses during long car rides. No notepad or phone. It was like an internal cleansing. My friend and our keyboard player Lisa then contributed the refrain. This makes the song a crowd hug and already a Madsen live classic. We’ve never had a more beautiful opener for an album!”

MADSEN – “A Little Noise” (single)

The band’s ninth studio album is called “Hollywood” and will be released on August 18, 2023 via the band’s newly founded label “Goodbye Logic Records” distributed by Indigo / The Orchard and can be pre-ordered now.

The deluxe version of the album contains, in addition to “Hollywood” on vinyl and CD, a 7″ vinyl single with two exclusive non-album tracks, a songbook with all the chords/guitar tabs for the new songs and a Madsen tour pass on which streaming access to the complete Madsen concert in the sold-out Hamburger Sporthalle from 2019 in video form.

In the summer Madsen, of course, play numerous festival concerts and the next tour will not be long in coming.

MADSEN – Live 2023, further dates in preparation!

03.06. Gifhorn, Gifhorn Castle

06/17 Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

06/18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

24.06. Oerlenbach, the Lutzi Festival is on

27.07. Regensburg, Piazza

07/28 Karpfenberg, Meeting House

12.08. Erfurt, Central Park

08/24 Gießen, Gießen Summer of Culture

MADSEN – „Hollywood“ – Tracklist

01. A little noise [Video]

02. Bridges

03. The best of me

04. Willi

05. Marry me

06. Hollywood

07. The tree

08. The same way home

09. Under the Radar

10. Rock’n’Roll

11. We still have the sun

Bonus 7″ (Deluxe Edition only!)

01. Somewhere in the world

02. Heart of Gold

Band Links:

The post MADSEN – First single from the new album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

