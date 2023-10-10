Hollywood Tour: MADSEN, MONTREAL @ Arena, Wien (04.10.2023)

There is hardly a better concert location in Vienna than the Arena, and MADSEN’s concert has been sold out for weeks. Under these circumstances it had to be an absolutely brilliant evening. Nico and the three MADSEN brothers were supported by MONTREAL from Hamburg.

After the first few notes it was clear that the three boys from Hamburg have a good fan base in Vienna. As soon as the concert had started, the large hall of the arena was already packed. From the start, the audience cheered and sang along. Hirsch, singer and bassist of the band, was already looking forward to the gig in Vienna and stated “Wow, the atmosphere in Vienna is better on a Wednesday than in most cities on Saturday”.

Suddenly Sascha MADSEN entered the stage and sat behind the drum kit and started spinning with the band. Max Power, drummer from MONTREAL, took advantage of the good atmosphere and the opportunity for a round of stage diving – once to the sound engineer and back to the stage.

The drummers changed again and we continued, with “15 Years For Die Punchline” of course with a good guitar solo from Yonas. Max Power thanked the audience with a few air kisses while Hirsch announced the next song. “Katharine, Katharine… we find the lyrics dull, but it’s something to sing along to“, and of course the audience was fully involved. For the finale, Max Power stood up from the drums and walked around the kit while hitting the cymbals.

You would have thought that would have been the MONTREAL final, but then Dr. Marco Pogo called on stage. Heavy applause followed and this was the second guest appearance in the Hamburg concert. At the end there was a real blast again and MONTREAL said goodbye to the audience with “Day to Night” and “Finally Disco Time Again”.

So far so good, the atmosphere couldn’t have been better and by now the stairs at the back up to the stands were completely full of MADSEN fans. The lights went down and the violins came on, the sold-out arena clapped, cheers rang out and it got louder and louder. The band got off to a flying start with “A Bit of Noise” from their new album “Hollywood”. The album only came out at the end of August and the audience was already singing along to the whole song! Sebastian greeted the audience and the joy was written on his face.

We continued with “Keiner” and here again there was no restraint from the audience. The fans sang the chorus louder than the whole band! What a mood. But it should only be the beginning. Johannes came forward to the edge of the stage and stood on the monitor while the “sirens sounded” in the background. Great introduction from Sascha on the drums and Johannes belted out this concise, energetic riff to the audience.

After this song the audience was more than warmed up, but apparently that wasn’t enough for the band because what did my ears hear next? The unmistakable riff from “Sleep Now In The Fire” – and off we went, everyone jumped and everyone danced!

Then it was time for the first announcement, a shout out to Sasha’s son, who was born in Vienna, and a short comment on his own behalf, because Sasha had brought his home-brewed beer “BummZack” into the arena. And again the drummer went off to stage dive. Sasha had parked a beer at the sound engineer’s and he had to get there somehow. Great show from the bands two drummers.

Back on stage we continued with a MADSEN fan favorite “Nachtbaden”. Sascha stayed on the microphone while Sebastian pounded on the drums! In the middle of the song there was a change again and even MONTREAL came on stage again for the last chorus!

With “Das Beste Von Mir” the boys played the second song from their current album and here too the audience was there from the start! And then it was time for a MADSEN signature move… starting a mosh pit… but a “ladies only mosh pit”. It continued without a break, Sascha hammered out a beat that sounded familiar to everyone and after a few seconds Johannes played “Song 2” by BLUR on the guitar – the “Whohooos!” flew. from all directions and the whole hall shook. The mood wasn’t good enough for a Wednesday evening.

It became quieter, “Die Perfection” and “So Cool Bist Du Nicht” – Lisa and Sebastian in a duet, the lighters and cell phone lights came out and at the end there was a huge applause for Lisa, who also played the keyboard well throughout the concert rocked out. In keeping with the mood, Sebastian started with “Heirate Mich” and the way the audience sang along, the song is already a classic!

The boys had already played for an hour and a half and when they played the album title song “Hollywood” there were goosebumps in the room again. Speaking of Goosebumps, it became quiet and Sebastian came to the microphone with a slightly distorted guitar “Because the world is moving so fast“. Sebastian played the chords and the whole hall sang the song loudly back to the band until after the first chorus. Cheers and applause rang out and Sebastian brought a young young talent onto the stage, put a guitar in his hand and this time it started with full power “You are writing history”.

The band took a short breath and as an encore the audience was treated to “We still have the sun”, “Bridges” and “Let the Music On”.

When the last chord sounded, the whole hall was still singing in a “Whoohooo” chorus. The band was blown away by the positive energy they got back from the audience. MADSEN bowed to the crowd and said goodbye.

Melancholy, joy, humor, rock atmosphere, all emotions were there. At this point it should be said that I could have written something for every single song. So if MADSEN are touring near you soon, it’s best to just go there yourself.

