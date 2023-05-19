MADSEN – Release title track from forthcoming album

On 19.05. In 2023, another single from MADSEN’s ninth studio album “Hollywood” will be released with the title track on the band’s new label “Goodbye Logic Records”!

MADSEN release the title track of their forthcoming studio album today with the single “Hollywood”: It is an empathetic, political song about equality and inequality.

As part of the release, the band from Wendland also announces a comprehensive cooperation with War Child Germany, which works worldwide for the safety, education and spiritual welfare of children affected by armed conflicts.

MADSEN – „Hollywood“ (Single)

“With ‘Hollywood’ I wanted to write a political song that didn’t come with clenched fists, shout-along slogans or an ‘I know-it-all’ attitude. Rather, I wanted to describe the naive and unbiased perspective of two children“, says singer and guitarist Sebastian Madsen.

“One child grows up in difficult and rather poor circumstances. The other fled, has to find her way in a foreign country and is discriminated against. Despite their different origins, the two find each other because of their similarities. They can understand each other and are therefore a step ahead of many adults.”

In order to follow up the song with action, MADSEN are cooperating extensively with War Child Germany on the release of the single.

The globally active organization, which was also launched in Germany in 2019, has made it its mission to offer children all over the world affected by war access to safe spaces and to provide them with education and offers to strengthen their mental health.

Around the world, over 230 million children are growing up in the midst of armed conflict. It is obvious that such a childhood has massive negative effects on the mental health of those affected. War Child provides children with access to protection, psychosocial support and education, and works directly with children and their communities to ensure programs are effective and sustainable.

The “Can’t Wait to Learn” program, for example, ensures children their right to education with qualitative learning games on tablets – even in war or in a new host country. For Ukrainian children, the program was redeveloped last year as an app for smartphones and adapted to their language and culture. Another of the programs that is also implemented in Germany is “TeamUp”, an intervention consisting of games, movement and routines in a safe place. TeamUp has been taking place in Germany since 2022 in Hamburg and Berlin in accommodation for refugees.

To support the work of War Child Germany, MADSEN is now offering a “War Child Solidarity Shirt” (available from Friday under this link) via their shop. All profits from this exclusive t-shirt are 100% donated to the organization. The solidarity shirts can be pre-ordered until the beginning of August, will then be produced in the right number and sent to the donors in the second half of August.

The band collects further donations at the upcoming concerts as part of the new album, which will be announced shortly. In order to introduce the network, which is still quite young in Germany, to more people, the band will present War Child to their fans extensively via their social media channels.

MADSEN – Live 2023, further dates in preparation!

03.06. Gifhorn, Gifhorn Castle

06/17 Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

06/18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

24.06. Oerlenbach, the Lutzi Festival is on

27.07. Regensburg, Piazza

07/28 Karpfenberg, Meeting House

12.08. Erfurt, Central Park

08/24 Gießen, Gießen Summer of Culture

MADSEN – „Hollywood“ – Tracklist

01. A little noise [Video]

02. Bridges

03. The best of me

04. Willi

05. Marry me

06. Hollywood

07. The tree

08. The same way home

09. Under the Radar

10. Rock’n’Roll

11. We still have the sun

Bonus 7″ (Deluxe Edition only!)

01. Somewhere in the world

02. Heart of Gold

