The superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Alexander Pereira, has resigned. Pereira has sent to the mayor of Florence and president of the Foundation of the Teatro del Maggio Fiorentino, Dario Nardella, and to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, a letter in which he tenders his resignation. The letter arrives on the eve of the meeting of the Steering Committee convened for tomorrow to examine the balance sheet of the opera-symphonic institution. In recent weeks, FdI had asked the superintendent to step aside following the investigation into the allegations of embezzlement.

The reasons of the superintendent

Preira’s explanation: «The real reason for my resignation is a personal fact. Apart from having a very difficult task, to be at the same time always attacked from inside the theater and from outside, especially by the press. So I never had a moment of peace, and this situation made me lose 20 kilos and also led me to a moment of health crisis in early December ». And then: “I’ve had great harmony from the public and from the artists who have always supported me – he specifies – but the forces that have worked against me have never wanted to take this position of the public and the artists into consideration”. «I’m sorry – reads the end of Pereira’s letter – that after having worked for so many years in the great theaters in Vienna, Zurich, Salzburg and Milan, this experience in Florence has become so sad that I no longer feel like continuing it. I want to thank everyone who has given me their love and artistic enthusiasm to create this beautiful theatre, which could be one of the best in the world with the right support it deserves.”

Pereira, in his resignation letter, then claims the artistic results and in terms of sponsors: «When Dario gave me the job at the end of 2019, I thought I was doing what was possible from an impossible situation. Perhaps the impossible was to think that the Fondazione del Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino could be brought to an artistic level of international renown with a debt of 57 million euros with a horrendous cash flow problem and with the need to create a profit around €3.5 million via artistic programming, ticketing and sponsor research amid a pandemic. This was the reason why Dario Nardella chose me and this commitment for the future quality of the theater was a priority in every policy council». Looking at the results of the last period, he adds, “I can proudly state that we have managed to reach this artistic level”.

Pereira then recalls having «opened the Sala Mehta with Fidelio with Zubin Mehta, we won the Abbiati prize with Return of Ulysses to the Fatherland directed by Robert Carsen, which the theater hadn’t won for 17 years and also the opening of the Great with Don Carlo directed by Daniele Gatti and the premiere of Doktor Faust directed by Davide Livermore, visited by more than 100 critics and journalists from all over the world. These are strong testimonies of this artistic development, which have placed the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino among the first theaters in Europe». He then recalls that with the beginning of his mandate at the Foundation the pandemic began which “not only blocked the attendance of the public but also made the search for sponsors very difficult”, but despite this, he concludes, “I still managed to bring 9.7 million euros in sponsorship. Finally, the ticket office is also giving very encouraging signs, because compared to the year 2022 in the first 4 months of 2023 we have increased the ticket office to 1,200,000 euros gross».

The investigation

On 27 January, Pereira received a guarantee notice for the investigation against him on charges of embezzlement with regard to the expenses incurred and charged to the funds of the opera-symphonic foundation. For his critics, these are anomalous, incongruous expenses – among the various that were listed by FdI, 48 euros at a pastry shop, 3,800 euros at an auction house in Berlin, 1,507 euros at a restaurant in Ibiza, 50 euros at a fishmonger, 50 euros at the butcher’s, 22 euros at the greengrocer’s – but Pereira explained that all of them “have an explanation and for each one there are justifications compatible with the May regulation”. Purchases would be for cooking at his home where he invited generous sponsors for the theatre. The key to his success is fundraising, fundraising with strong relationship skills, which is why he was hired in Florence. «With my contacts – he explained – we have taken in May about 7.5 million in 2021 after the 4 million in 2020 and compared to an average before me in 2019 of just over 2.5 million».

Nardella’s thanks

«I thank Alexander Pereira for this gesture marked by a strong sense of responsibility, attachment to the theater and sensitivity». This was stated in a note by the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, who adds: “This difficult decision of yours does not affect the absolutely positive judgment on the significant work carried out in these difficult years marked by Covid, during which Pereira has given a real relaunch of the artistic programming of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Tomorrow we will meet the Superintendent with the Steering Committee to take note of the resignation and evaluate together the subsequent steps to ensure the continuity of the Theater».