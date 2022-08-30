Original title: Magic Flash Master’s new album “Jia Mai” is domineering and unlocked, the first line of music is released

Today, Tianyu Media’s popular group Magic Flash 2022’s new album “Jia Mai” is officially unlocked. The three first-line songs in the album, “Rival”, “Dawn” and “Definition”, are the first to be released. As a new masterpiece of Magic Flash in 2022, “Jia Mai” is named after the Chongqing dialect, which means full of confidence and readiness; the theme of “Jia Mai” more perfectly fits Magic Flash’s attitude towards music.

“Rival”, “Definition” and “Dawn” show the new style of magic

As a generation influenced by rap and pop music, one or two can also be seen in the music of Magic Flash. Its lively and catchy melodies, as well as the occasional bizarre and incomprehensible lyrics, are all presented in “Jia Mai” . The album contains a total of 7 works with heart. In the first three songs, “Rival” can still hear the young attitude of “I have a bottom line”, and want to indulge in uninhibited shouting for two or three days; the story in “Dawn” can still be Unlimited imagination will further demonstrate the new style of “magic”; the “wild” attempt of rap and Latin dance music, when the prelude of “Definition” is together, you will unconsciously enter the magic circle.

“Jia Mai” is a new call back album full of magic genes

It is understood that “Jia Mai” is not the first album of Magic Flash, but it is the first time, the exclusive memory of the first stage, and it is a happy call back album. “Jia Mai” is a verb, and putting “Mai” on the shelf lightly is a pious ceremony before musicians start their voices; “Jia Mai” is an adjective, which is the preparation state of two young musicians; “Jia Mai” is also A noun, each word is attached with “Magic Gene”, and its other name is – “Magic Flash”.

The first song is a sharp hit, which has attracted much attention. More high-quality works will be unlocked in the near future

Magic Flash has gained a lot of popularity and attention with stage works such as "Kara is Forever Ok", "I Love", "Real Man" and "Forget Him" ​​in the 2022 popular music series "Sound Never Ends". It is reported that the first song of the new album "Jia Mai" released this time has been unanimously praised by fans, and at the same time has caused many netizens to discuss and forward it. It is reported that following the launch of "Rival", "Dawn" and "Definition", more songs in the album will be unlocked in the near future, so stay tuned.





