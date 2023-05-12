Magic Narrative Puzzle Adventure Game “Tin Hearts” will launch in July 2023 – DoNews Games

[2023年5月12日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the immersive magical narrative puzzle adventure “Tin Hearts Tin Hearts” (translated name: Guards Adventure Ji) produced by the development team “Rogue Sun” will soon be available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and The PlayStation®5 platform is scheduled to be launched in July 2023 and will be issued by GSE. What kind of game is Tin Hearts? This time, the talented game development team “Rogue Sun” will answer the exciting birth story behind this tin soldier and the magical world for players.

The prototype of the game “Tin Hearts”

Kostas Zarifis, the creative director of the game, said that in fact, “Tin Hearts” has a “long history”, and the project actually started in 2016, when the game development team Rogue Sun was founded. “We were looking for a small game to test the strength of the new studio, and at the same time to test the development potential of the VR field. “Tin Hearts” was originally a VR project, but in the early production stage, we found that the game should be Bringing the player in front of the player, rather than letting the player walk into the game. Especially given the problem of moving in reality, it would be a better choice if we kept the game small, with less player movement. “

Kostas has always loved puzzle games, and he believes that through brain-teasering challenges, he can enjoy the game more: “”Lemmings” is one of the classic puzzle games, but I think this kind of The gameplay has not been further developed for a long time. When we first started discussing what we should do as a new team, we both thought it was a good opportunity to explore this type of game.”

The Little Tin Soldier reinterprets the gameplay of the classic game “Lemmings”

This game is very simple at first glance. Players only need to use skills and props to transport soldiers to their destination smoothly. In the first level, you might somehow interact with one of the traps and successfully solve the puzzle. But when you go to another round, you have to re-use the item from a completely different angle and use all the skills you learned before to solve the puzzle.

Senior game producer Chris Brooks said: “There is a group of soldiers following each other in the game, which is very similar to the gameplay of “Lemmings”, but this game has a wider scope and is presented in 3D. Players need to be in Victoria. Explore Albert’s house in the era, where there are all kinds of machines, inventions and toys. You need to unlock and interact with these devices in the game. The more you progress in the puzzle-solving process, the more you can stimulate new thinking and Different ways to play.”

The gameplay revolves around the toys and inventions created by Albert. The design team said that they often use the term “Rube Goldberg”, which means using one toy to activate another toy, which activates another toy to create a wonderful chain reaction. Each level builds on the previous one, adding a whole new mechanic, feature, ability, or device every two or three levels, so it’s never boring.

Victorian era with magic and steam punk style

The art style of Tin Hearts is an alternative Victorian, steampunk world. Everything in the game feels custom-made for the world of Tin Hearts. This world view is very unique. For example, you will see real items, but they are covered with hand-painted illustration-style layers, as if nothing exists in the world outside of “Tin Hearts”, making the game more immersive, just like Add a touch of magic to Toy Story.

Kostas Zarifis said that there are many magic and mechanisms in the game that do not exist in the real world, starting from the protagonist, to the mechanisms, stories and Victorian settings in the game, all are very suitable for showing the fantasy adventure world of toy soldiers, It can also bring out the characteristics of the studio with British elements.